Forge Real Estate Advisors Launches with a Simple Belief: Great Investment Outcomes Are Forged, Not Found

Opportunity isn't found. It's forged.” — Zeke Liston

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The best commercial real estate transactions don't happen by accident.They're built through preparation. Strengthened by market knowledge. Refined through honest conversations. And ultimately forged through strategy, discipline, and trusted relationships.That belief is the foundation behind Forge Real Estate Advisors , a new commercial real estate advisory firm specializing exclusively in multifamily investment sales.Founded by Zeke Liston and Joey Miller , Forge was created with a vision of elevating what investors should expect from a brokerage relationship. Rather than measuring success by transaction count alone, Forge focuses on helping investors make better decisions through thoughtful strategy, market expertise, financial analysis, and long-term partnership. Every recommendation is made with the understanding that behind every property is an owner, a family, a business, or an investment strategy that deserves careful consideration."We founded Forge because we believe investors deserve more than exposure—they deserve a strategy," said Zeke Liston, Founding Partner and Principal Broker. "Every property has a story, every client has different goals, and every transaction deserves a thoughtful approach. Our role isn't just to market an asset. It's to help clients make confident decisions that create lasting value."The name Forge was chosen intentionally.A forge is where raw materials are transformed through discipline, craftsmanship, and intentional effort. Forge Real Estate Advisors believes exceptional investment outcomes are created the same way—not through chance, but through preparation, experience, collaboration, and execution.That philosophy has guided Liston and Miller throughout their careers. Together, they have represented more than $205 million in commercial multifamily transactions totaling nearly 2,000 apartment units, working alongside investors ranging from first-time buyers to experienced owners expanding their portfolios."Our clients trust us with some of the most significant financial decisions they'll ever make," said Joey Miller, Founding Partner. "That responsibility goes far beyond putting a property on the market. It requires listening first, understanding each client's objectives, and building a strategy that's tailored to their goals. That's the kind of advisory relationship we set out to create."Forge intentionally focuses on one asset class: commercial multifamily. By specializing exclusively in apartment investments, the firm provides clients with deeper market knowledge, more targeted buyer relationships, and strategic guidance tailored to the unique dynamics of multifamily ownership.The firm's services include buyer and seller representation, investment acquisition advisory, property valuations, pricing strategy, financial analysis, and the identification of both on-market and off-market investment opportunities. Every engagement is built around one objective: helping clients make smarter investment decisions with confidence.Supporting the firm's advisory platform is Jessica Dunkley, Head of Marketing & Operations, who leads the firm's marketing strategy, operational infrastructure, technology initiatives, and client experience. The team also includes David Spurlock, Advisor, and Kerv Rocete, Transaction Coordinator, ensuring every client receives a seamless experience from initial consultation through closing.Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Forge Real Estate Advisors serves private investors, partnerships, family offices, and institutional owners throughout Ohio and the Midwest.While today marks the firm's official launch, Liston and Miller says the vision has always been bigger than opening another brokerage."We're building a company that clients choose not because they need someone to complete a transaction, but because they want a trusted partner to help them make better investment decisions."About Forge Real Estate AdvisorsForge Real Estate Advisors is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing exclusively in multifamily investment sales. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the firm partners with investors through acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, financial analysis, and strategic advisory services. By combining specialized market expertise, data-driven insights, and relationship-focused guidance, Forge helps clients maximize value and build long-term wealth through commercial real estate.

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