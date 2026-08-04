Casper and AmericanFortress Partner on Quantum-Safe, Compliant Privacy for Regulated Real-World Assets

Partnership brings AmericanFortress's zero-knowledge security stack to the Casper ecosystem, reinforcing Casper Manifest's privacy & quantum-safety initiatives

AmericanFortress built the privacy and quantum-security layer those same institutions require ... with no migration, and every account on Casper can be quantum-proof before Q-Day rather than after.” — Michal Pospieszalski, CEO of AmericanFortress

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casper , the Layer 1 blockchain engineered for regulated real-world assets and the machine economy, and AmericanFortress , the company behind quantum-proof, compliant privacy infrastructure for existing blockchains, today announced a strategic technology partnership that will bring AmericanFortress's security and privacy stack to the Casper ecosystem.The cooperation spans four areas:Quantum-safe wallets — Casper intends to adopt ZKPoSP, AmericanFortress's newly published post-quantum zero-knowledge scheme for hierarchical deterministic wallets, complementing the quantum-safety initiative already advancing under the Casper Manifest. ZKPoSP protects existing accounts before quantum computers become a practical threat — with no address migration and no user action required.Zero-knowledge compliance infrastructure — every shielded transaction carries a zero-knowledge proof of sender, delivering Know Your Transaction (KYT) capability and Travel Rule readiness without exposing user identities — the same selective-disclosure architecture institutions already require from traditional finance rails.Cross-chain naming interoperability — the companies will explore interoperability between AmericanFortress's FortressNames™ and Casper's established CSPR.name on-chain naming system, beginning with support for named destinations in Casper's forthcoming cross-chain bridge — so users on either side send to a human-readable, and potentially fully confidential name, never a raw address.Built for regulated real-world assetsThe partnership directly serves Casper's core market: regulated real-world asset tokenization. As a member of the ERC-3643 Association, Casper is delivering the first non-EVM implementation of the compliant tokenization standard, and a participant in the T-REX Ledger, the institutional reference infrastructure for compliant tokenization. For issuers and institutions bringing regulated instruments on-chain, confidentiality with auditability and cryptography built for decade-plus asset horizons are not features — they are prerequisites. This partnership addresses both within the compliance framework institutions already recognize.Quantum safety without a second migrationCasper is uniquely positioned to adopt quantum safety ahead of the industry: the protocol natively supports multiple cryptographic key algorithms — currently both Ed25519 and secp256k1 — a flexibility most blockchains lack. ZKPoSP's curve-agnostic key-derivation scheme, QBIP32, works uniformly across both, meaning the entire Casper account base qualifies for Quantum protection without exception.Critically, the approach is built to last. Early post-quantum signature schemes force users onto new address formats — and if those young algorithms are later broken, users face yet another migration. ZKPoSP instead relies on well-studied hash functions and zero-knowledge techniques, running in parallel with existing signatures. Users keep their addresses, their keys, and their funds — permanently."Institutions tokenizing real-world assets need confidentiality that regulators can audit and cryptography that outlives the assets themselves," said Michael Steuer, President and CTO of the Casper Association. "AmericanFortress delivers both without forcing anyone to migrate. Their non-mixing architecture means privacy that chain analysis can still verify — exactly what regulated finance requires. And because Casper natively supports multiple key algorithms, we can adopt quantum safety across our entire account base well ahead of the curve, without requiring users to move. That is how it should be done.""Casper built the chain institutions actually need for real-world assets — deterministic finality, upgradeable contracts, and compliance embedded at the protocol level through standards like ERC-3643," said Michal Pospieszalski, CEO of AmericanFortress. "AmericanFortress built the privacy and quantum-security layer those same institutions require. Our SDK drops into the Casper stack with no migration, and every account on Casper can be quantum-proof before Q-Day rather than after. Casper is exactly the kind of forward-looking ecosystem this technology was built for."The technical foundation for the quantum-safety pillar, "ZKPoSP: Post-Quantum Zero-Knowledge Proofs for Hierarchical Deterministic Wallets," [is being published to the IACR ePrint archive this week / was published to the IACR ePrint archive on July 21]. The paper introduces a split-proof architecture that secures existing wallets against quantum attackers with no address migration, no protocol changes, and no user action required.Integration milestones will be announced through official Casper and AmericanFortress channels in the coming months.ABOUT CASPERCasper Network (CSPR) is a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain engineered for regulated real-world assets and the machine economy.With deterministic transaction finality, a multi-VM execution layer supporting both WebAssembly and soon EVM smart contracts, and fixed-cost operations enforced at the protocol level, Casper delivers the infrastructure for compliant asset tokenization, frictionless consumer experiences, and autonomous machine-to-machine commerce.The Casper Manifest - the network's multi-year technical roadmap - advances nine coordinated protocol initiatives spanning developer access, user experience, institutional compliance, privacy, micropayments, and quantum safety.The Casper Association, a non-profit organization based in Zug, Switzerland, oversees protocol development and ecosystem growth.Connect on socials: https://x.com/Casper_Network Learn more at https://casper.network ABOUT AMERICAN FORTRESSAmericanFortress builds quantum-proof, compliant privacy infrastructure for the blockchains institutions already use. Its drop-in SDK — powered by two patented technologies, the Confidentiality Machine™ and FortressNames™ — delivers private, compliant, quantum-safe transactions with no migration required.Headquartered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, AmericanFortress has raised over $9 million, holds a portfolio of 14 patents granted, allowed, or pending across privacy transactions, zero-knowledge identity, custody, and quantum-proof cryptography, and has won five consecutive international pitch competitions, including first place at Token2049 Dubai and Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas. Its partners include MetaMask, whose Snap integration puts the technology within reach of more than 30 million monthlyLearn more at https://americanfortress.io • X: https://x.com/Americanfort_io ABOUT SARSON FUNDSSarson Funds stands at the forefront of blockchain and cryptocurrency education and marketing services, dedicated to the financial professional community and their clientele.With a dedication to providing unbiased, comprehensive education on disruptive technologies, Sarson Funds partners with investment managers to bring Wall Street's rigorous research, risk management, and transparency standards to digital asset investing.DISCLOSURESThis release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation of any securities, tokens, products, or services. Statements herein may include forward-looking information subject to risks and uncertainties. Sarson Funds, Inc. is not providing investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisors before making financial decisions. Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments are inherently risky and may result in the loss of capital.

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