TLG Peterbilt Acquires Two Fitzgerald Peterbilt Locations, Expands into Virginia

The TLG Peterbilt network now spans 36 locations across 12 states.

The industry-leading Peterbilt dealer group now operates 36 commercial truck dealerships across 12 states.

Expanding into Virginia allows us to better support customers with the industry-leading service TLG is known for. We look forward to building on the relationships developed by the Fitzgerald team.” — Glenn Larson, TLG President & CEO

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Larson Group ( TLG Peterbilt ) has acquired two Fitzgerald Peterbilt dealership locations in Glade Spring and Fancy Gap, Va., effective Aug. 3, 2026. The move marks TLG’s entry into Virginia and expands the company’s commercial truck sales , service and parts network to better support fleets and owner-operators in the region.The two locations will operate as TLG Peterbilt - Glade Spring and TLG Peterbilt - Fancy Gap and bring TLG’s network to 36 locations across 12 states.Key acquisition highlights• Expansion into a New State: The acquisition marks TLG Peterbilt’s entry into Virginia and expands TLG’s presence in the Southeast.• Increased Network Capacity: The two new Peterbilt dealerships strengthen TLG’s ability to better support fleets and owner-operators throughout the area.• Expanded Footprint: The TLG network now operates in 12 states: Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Virginia.“We’re proud to welcome the employees and customers of the Fitzgerald Peterbilt locations in Fancy Gap and Glade Spring to TLG,” said President and CEO Glenn Larson. “This expansion into Virginia strengthens our presence in the Southeast and allows us to better serve customers with the industry-leading service TLG is known for. We look forward to building on the relationships developed by the Fitzgerald team.”For more information about TLG Peterbilt’s locations and services, visit https://www.tlgtrucks.com/ ##About The Larson GroupTLG Peterbilt is an award-winning Peterbilt dealer group with 36 locations across 12 states from the Midwest to the Southeast. Founded in 1987, TLG is family-owned and operated. It offers industry-leading commercial transportation support through premium truck, parts and service solutions, and a team dedicated to providing exceptional customer service.

We Are TLG Peterbilt | Your Partner. Every Load. Every Mile.

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