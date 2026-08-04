Vertical Insure Secures Investment from Updata Partners to Expand Embedded Insurance Infrastructure for SaaS Platforms

Vertical Insure, the leader in embedded insurance for vertical SaaS, today announced new financing led by Updata Partners.

We've always believed that embedded insurance would become an essential part of the user experience for vertical software. Today, we're seeing that vision become reality.” — Brock Noland, CEO, Vertical Insure

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertical Insure , the leader in embedded insurance for vertical SaaS, today announced new financing led by Updata Partners Vertical Insure partners with vertical Saas companies to help them embed in-platform, white-label insurance solutions. The company takes a software-first approach, developing coverage products that can be offered at the exact moment end users already take on financial risk. Vertical Insure’s mission is to make coverage accessible with every purchase, helping platforms transform disconnected, complicated insurance processes into a built-in, seamless part of the user experience.This funding will accelerate Vertical Insure’s go-to-market execution and expansion into new markets and verticals.The Shift Within SoftwareThe framework for expansion is rapidly changing for software companies. As features become easier to replicate, long-term growth relies less on increasing subscriptions and more on adding customer value within existing experiences. In particular, embedded financial products are evolving from optional add-ons into core platform infrastructure.Embedded insurance is one of the fastest growing segments of this market, and Vertical Insure is defining what that looks like for vertical software.Company MomentumVertical Insure’s model has been proven at scale across millions of transactions. The company partners with more than 100 software platforms across sports, travel, events, construction, education, and more, including market leaders like Blackbaud, LeagueApps, and Togetherwork.Going forward, in-platform insurance offers are going to become an expected feature within checkout, billing, and registration workflows. Vertical Insure is establishing the category, delivering the first dedicated infrastructure for vertical SaaS platforms to embed tailored coverage at scale.“We’ve always believed that embedded insurance would become an essential part of the user experience for vertical software. Today, we’re seeing that vision become reality as more platforms look beyond subscriptions to turn moments of risk into opportunities for growth and long-term differentiation. We’re looking forward to serving platforms at a larger scale.” - Brock Noland, CEO and Co-Founder of Vertical Insure“Vertical Insure has a unique, software-driven embedded insurance offering. They're turning risk into opportunities that benefit partner platforms, platform users, and the end consumer. We feel strongly that Vertical Insure's compelling ROI and world-class partnership will enable continued, capital efficient growth.” - Jon Seeber, General Partner at Updata PartnersAbout Vertical InsureVertical Insure is an embedded insurance company that integrates customized protection into the software platforms people already use. By partnering with vertical SaaS providers, Vertical Insure enables coverage to be offered at the point of need within existing workflows through its consumer platform, ViCoverage. With expertise spanning both technology and insurance, Vertical Insure supports a model where protection is delivered as a natural part of the platform experience. Learn more at verticalinsure.com.About Updata PartnersWith over $3 billion in committed capital, Updata Partners is a leading tech-focused equity firm based in Washington D.C. Updata invests in high-growth B2B software and software-driven businesses to accelerate success. To learn more, visit updata.com.

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