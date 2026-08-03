Wall Torque Launches Custom Car Key Holder That Transforms Any Vehicle Into a Laser-Cut Key Holder Wall Display

Example of your car key holder See your car on your wall made to order key holder.

New personalized key holder product allows car enthusiasts to display a precision-cut silhouette of their exact vehicle, available for any make and model

"Every car enthusiast I know treats their vehicle like an extension of who they are. The Custom Car Key Holder was built for that person.” — Taylor F.

CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wall Torque, an automotive accessories brand, today announced the launch of the Custom Car Key Holder , a made-to-order wall-mounted key holder laser-cut to match the exact silhouette, emblem, and model name of a customer's specific vehicle. The product is available now at customcarkeyholder.com and on Amazon.Unlike generic key hooks found in retail stores, each Custom Car Key Holder is individually crafted from the customer's vehicle details or a submitted photo. Customers provide their year, make, and model or upload an image of their vehicle and Wall Torque produces a precision-cut holder featuring the car's profile, logo, and model designation. The result is a functional display piece designed for garages, entryways, home offices, and man caves.The product is compatible with virtually any domestic or imported vehicle, including sedans, coupes, trucks, SUVs, motorcylcles and classic cars. Multiple color options allow customers to match or contrast their vehicle's exterior finish. Each holder ships within 2–3 business days of order placement and arrives ready to mount with included hardware."Car enthusiasts take pride in their vehicles every single day, but that pride usually stays in the driveway," said Taylor Fain, Founder of Wall Torque. "The Custom Car Key Holder brings that identity inside the home — it's the first thing you see when you walk in the door and the last thing you touch before you leave. We built it for people who consider their car part of who they are."The Custom Car Key Holder has gained early traction among automotive enthusiasts and has been recognized as a standout gift option for birthdays, Father's Day, and holiday giving. The product is currently available in multiple finishes and is priced at $19.99 with shipping available nationwide.Orders can be placed at www.customcarkeyholder.com . Customers with questions about vehicle compatibility or customization options can reach the Wall Torque team directly through the site's live chat or contact page.About Wall TorqueWall Torque is an automotive accessories brand specializing in personalized products for car enthusiasts. Founded by Taylor Fain, the company designs and produces made-to-order products that celebrate automotive culture and individual vehicle identity. Wall Torque products are available at customcarkeyholder.com and on Amazon.Media Contact:Taylor FainFounder, Wall TorqueEmail:walltorque@gmail.comWebsite: www.customcarkeyholder.com

Examples of cars that we have turned into car key holders.

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