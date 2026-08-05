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Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Marketing & Communications Winners

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pinnacle Awards today announced the winners of its 2026 Marketing & Communications Awards, honoring the most innovative campaigns, brands, and communications professionals driving measurable results across industries.Judged by a panel of industry executives, media professionals, and consultants, this year's program spotlights the creative and strategic work shaping the future of marketing, public relations, communications, and social media — from AI-powered innovation to purpose-driven storytelling."This year's winners reflect the very best of a discipline that never stands still," said Kate Lang,executive director for Pinnacle Awards. "The teams and individuals we're recognizing didn't just execute strong campaigns — they set new benchmarks for creativity, strategy, and measurable impact. It's a privilege to celebrate the work that's raising the bar for the entire industry."Winners were recognized at three achievement levels: Platinum, Diamond, and Emerald.MarketingAI-Powered Marketing Innovation — For trailblazing use of AI in marketing strategiesPlatinum: Orange MarketingDiamond: SonariaEmerald: Gretchen Lowery/Link LogisticsBest Integrated Marketing Campaign — Recognizes outstanding multi-channel campaign executionPlatinum: TiVoDiamond: LedgerEmerald: 8x8, Inc.Brand Launch of the Year — Celebrates the most impactful new brand or product launchPlatinum: GifthealthDiamond: The Hershey CompanyContent Marketing Excellence — For brands driving engagement through original contentPlatinum: AH Datalytics: The Crime IndexDiamond: SonariaExperiential Marketing Campaign — For immersive, in-person or hybrid brand experiencesPlatinum: The Hershey CompanyDiamond: Accenture Federal Services - The ForgeEmerald: Authenticom Group of CompaniesInfluencer Marketing Program — Honors effective partnerships with Influencers.Platinum: NeoSol with the Helados Sarita Influencer CampaignVideo Marketing Achievement — Rewards innovative and effective video contentPlatinum: SYZYGY GlobalDiamond: Link LogisticsPublic RelationsMedia Relations Excellence — For standout press outreach and journalist engagementPlatinum: Look Left MarketingDiamond: Herman MillerNonprofit PR Program — Celebrates PR success for nonprofits or social causesPlatinum: C-FurtherProduct PR Launch — Honors successful product announcement PRPlatinum: Kickstand- Hapax (HumanX 2026 Product Launch)Diamond: SegwayEmerald: The Hershey CompanyTechnology PR Campaign — For campaigns promoting tech brands or solutionsPlatinum: TrinityDiamond: The Devon GroupEmerald: Marvell TechnologySocial MediaBest Use of Instagram — For Outstanding visual storytelling on InstagramPlatinum: Vintage ModernSocial Media Campaign of the Year — For creative, high-impact social campaignsPlatinum: Miami Beach Visitor and Convention AuthorityDiamond: PretzlCommunicationsBest Corporate Communications — Honors excellence in internal or external communicationsPlatinum: AM Best (Video & Marketing Teams)Employee Communications Strategy — For fostering engagement and transparency internallyPlatinum: A/Z Corporation's Anchor Point Internal Communication PlatformDiamond: Link LogisticsAbout the Pinnacle AwardsThe Pinnacle Awards recognize the contributions of global industries and the markets they serve, honoring the companies, individuals, and programs that lead with vision and drive ongoing market growth. Each year, entries are evaluated by a panel of industry executives, media professionals, and consultants across categories spanning marketing and communications, technology, healthcare, telecom, gaming, automotive, human resources, and overall business. Learn more at www.pinnacle-award.com

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