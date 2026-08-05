Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Marketing & Communications Winners
Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Marketing & Communications WinnersIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pinnacle Awards today announced the winners of its 2026 Marketing & Communications Awards, honoring the most innovative campaigns, brands, and communications professionals driving measurable results across industries.
Judged by a panel of industry executives, media professionals, and consultants, this year's program spotlights the creative and strategic work shaping the future of marketing, public relations, communications, and social media — from AI-powered innovation to purpose-driven storytelling.
"This year's winners reflect the very best of a discipline that never stands still," said Kate Lang,executive director for Pinnacle Awards. "The teams and individuals we're recognizing didn't just execute strong campaigns — they set new benchmarks for creativity, strategy, and measurable impact. It's a privilege to celebrate the work that's raising the bar for the entire industry."
Winners were recognized at three achievement levels: Platinum, Diamond, and Emerald.
Marketing
AI-Powered Marketing Innovation — For trailblazing use of AI in marketing strategies
Platinum: Orange Marketing
Diamond: Sonaria
Emerald: Gretchen Lowery/Link Logistics
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign — Recognizes outstanding multi-channel campaign execution
Platinum: TiVo
Diamond: Ledger
Emerald: 8x8, Inc.
Brand Launch of the Year — Celebrates the most impactful new brand or product launch
Platinum: Gifthealth
Diamond: The Hershey Company
Content Marketing Excellence — For brands driving engagement through original content
Platinum: AH Datalytics: The Crime Index
Diamond: Sonaria
Experiential Marketing Campaign — For immersive, in-person or hybrid brand experiences
Platinum: The Hershey Company
Diamond: Accenture Federal Services - The Forge
Emerald: Authenticom Group of Companies
Influencer Marketing Program — Honors effective partnerships with Influencers.
Platinum: NeoSol with the Helados Sarita Influencer Campaign
Video Marketing Achievement — Rewards innovative and effective video content
Platinum: SYZYGY Global
Diamond: Link Logistics
Public Relations
Media Relations Excellence — For standout press outreach and journalist engagement
Platinum: Look Left Marketing
Diamond: Herman Miller
Nonprofit PR Program — Celebrates PR success for nonprofits or social causes
Platinum: C-Further
Product PR Launch — Honors successful product announcement PR
Platinum: Kickstand- Hapax (HumanX 2026 Product Launch)
Diamond: Segway
Emerald: The Hershey Company
Technology PR Campaign — For campaigns promoting tech brands or solutions
Platinum: Trinity
Diamond: The Devon Group
Emerald: Marvell Technology
Social Media
Best Use of Instagram — For Outstanding visual storytelling on Instagram
Platinum: Vintage Modern
Social Media Campaign of the Year — For creative, high-impact social campaigns
Platinum: Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority
Diamond: Pretzl
Communications
Best Corporate Communications — Honors excellence in internal or external communications
Platinum: AM Best (Video & Marketing Teams)
Employee Communications Strategy — For fostering engagement and transparency internally
Platinum: A/Z Corporation's Anchor Point Internal Communication Platform
Diamond: Link Logistics
About the Pinnacle Awards
The Pinnacle Awards recognize the contributions of global industries and the markets they serve, honoring the companies, individuals, and programs that lead with vision and drive ongoing market growth. Each year, entries are evaluated by a panel of industry executives, media professionals, and consultants across categories spanning marketing and communications, technology, healthcare, telecom, gaming, automotive, human resources, and overall business. Learn more at www.pinnacle-award.com.
Kate Lang
Pinnacle Awards
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