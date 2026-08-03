How One Counterfeit Can Undo a Fashion Brand's Sustainability Record
As Copenhagen Fashion Week opens, Axencis warns that a fake of a sustainable design is the least-regulated product in the category, sold under the brand's name.
Counterfeiting is a $467 billion global trade, with clothing, footwear and accessories among the most-targeted categories (OECD and EUIPO, 2025). A fake carries a brand's name and design but none of its supply chain - typically made in unregulated facilities, with no oversight of dyes, materials or waste. Every counterfeit sold in a brand's name is unregulated manufacturing wearing that brand's sustainability story.
"A fake isn't a cheaper version of a sustainable product - it's the opposite of one. Same logo, none of the standards," said Alex Wrexford, author of The Takedown, who writes on counterfeit enforcement. "The greener a brand goes, the more a counterfeit has to hide."
Axencis argues that design enforcement belongs inside a brand's sustainability program, not a separate legal silo. A label can control every factory it owns and still have its designs reproduced at scale with none of those controls - unless it enforces.
Axencis coordinates enforcement across trademark, copyright and platform channels, with human-verified takedowns and legal escalation through Schedule A cases.
About Axencis
Axencis is a brand protection and IP enforcement company specializing in human-verified takedowns, legal enforcement through Schedule A cases, and financial recovery from counterfeit operations. It serves brands across fashion, automotive, consumer electronics, and licensed merchandise.
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