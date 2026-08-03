The Universal AI Awards, the Global Stage for AI Governance Leadership, to Attend Ai4 Las Vegas

Universal AI Awards joins Ai4 Las Vegas to promote 2026 AI policy, ethics and governance awards, with New Delhi and Miami chapters and open nominations.

Responsible AI is not a constraint on innovation. It is the foundation of it.” — Sanjay K. Puri, Founder & Chairman of Universal AI Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global recognition platform for AI policy, ethics, and governance will meet attendees on-site as the 2026 editions move from New Delhi to MiamiLAS VEGAS, August 3, 2026. The Universal AI Awards , the global stage recognizing real leadership in AI policy, ethics, and governance and an initiative of Knowledge Networks, today announced that it will attend Ai4 Las Vegas, one of the industry’s largest gatherings for enterprise AI. The team will be on-site throughout the event at Booth 342, Hall BC, 2nd Floor, Venetian Expo.AI is reshaping economies and societies faster than the frameworks governing it can keep pace, and the decisions made today about AI governance will shape human progress for generations. The Universal AI Awards exists to recognize the people and organizations getting those decisions right. At Ai4, attendees can visit the booth to learn how to nominate for the 2026 editions and meet the team behind the platform.The Universal AI Awards recognizes outstanding achievement across six categories: AI Policy Leadership, Ethical AI Leadership, Responsible AI Innovation, AI Governance Excellence, AI for Public Good, and Lifetime Achievement in AI Governance. All nominations go through a rigorous, independently verified process overseen by a distinguished Global Advisory Board, holding the awards to the highest international standards of fairness and credibility.In 2026, the Universal AI Awards runs across two chapters. The India Chapter takes place on September 17 in New Delhi, with nominations now open, followed by the Miami Chapter, which brings the 2026 editions to a close alongside the G20. There is no Europe edition this year.“Responsible AI is not a constraint on innovation. It is the foundation of it,” said Sanjay K. Puri , Founder and Chairman of Knowledge Networks and the Universal AI Awards.Leaders, organizations, and anyone advancing responsible AI are invited to stop by, learn how to nominate, and connect with the team. The Universal AI Awards can be found throughout Ai4 at Booth 342, Hall BC, 2nd Floor, Venetian Expo.About the Universal AI AwardsThe Universal AI Awards is the global recognition platform for leadership in AI policy, ethics, and governance. Through an independently verified process overseen by a Global Advisory Board, it honors the people and organizations setting the standard for responsible AI. It is an initiative of Knowledge Networks, an ecosystem connecting the people who build, regulate, and lead AI. Learn more and nominate at awards.knowledgenetworks.org.Apply NowMedia Contactawards@knowledgenetworks.org+1-703-488-6912

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