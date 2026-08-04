The Franchise King® Challenges Popular Narrative: Franchising Isn't Automatically a Good Fit for Military Veterans

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The Franchise King®, Joel Libava, releases an important counterpoint article identifying five reasons why franchising may not suit every veteran, and why.

Veterans deserve the full picture, not just the highlight reel.” — Joel Libava

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joel Libava, known nationally as The Franchise King®, today published a report challenging the widely repeated claim that franchising is an ideal business path for U.S. military veterans.

The report, titled "5 Reasons Why Franchising May Not Be the Best Fit for Veterans," outlines specific risks veterans face when entering franchise ownership and calls for more rigorous due diligence before signing a franchise agreement.

Libava is an independent franchise ownership advisor with more than 25 years of experience in the franchising industry. He is the founder of Franchise Selection Specialists Inc. and operates thefranchiseking.com, a resource site for prospective franchise buyers. He’s written for the U.S. Small Business Administration's blog (and other major business platforms), and has been cited by The New York Times, Forbes, CNBC and Entrepreneur.

According to his article, franchising is frequently marketed to veterans as a natural fit because of the structure, discipline and systems both share with military service. Libava does not dispute that overlap. However, he identifies five specific factors that can make franchise ownership a poor match for certain veterans:

Franchise systems are built to protect a brand and generate revenue for the franchisor, not to serve a larger mission, which can leave some veterans feeling a loss of purpose.

Franchise agreements require strict adherence to an operations manual, limiting the independent decision-making many veterans relied on during their service.

Franchise investments, which often range from $150,000 to $500,000 or more, carry financial risk that behaves differently than operational risk faced in the military, with no built-in exit strategy if a location underperforms.

Veteran discounts on franchise fees do not offset a poor match between a franchise brand and a veteran's skills, market or goals.

Not every veteran wants to own and operate a small business, and a leadership role at an established company can offer comparable fulfillment.

"Veterans deserve the full picture, not just the highlight reel," Libava said. "Military experience is valuable, but it's not a guarantee of franchise success.

Before signing a franchise agreement, veterans need to read the Franchise Disclosure Document closely, talk to current and former franchisees, and get an independent read on whether the model actually fits their goals."

Libava's article is intended as a counterpoint to franchise industry marketing content that presents franchising as universally suited to veterans without addressing the operational, financial and psychological differences between military service and franchise ownership.

About The Franchise King®

Joel Libava is an independent franchise ownership advisor and the founder of Franchise Selection Specialists Inc. He has worked in the franchising industry for more than 25 years, has authored two books on franchising and operates thefranchiseking.com website and blog.

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