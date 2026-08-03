AVTRON POWER SOLUTIONS AND LEGRAND NAMED DIAMOND SPONSOR OF DCAC USA 2026

Global leaders in electrical resilience and intelligent infrastructure join industry leaders forging the Fifth Utility

Avtron Power Solutions and Legrand sponsorship helps elevate important conversations around resilience, intelligent electrical distribution and the infrastructure powering our digital future.” — David Isaac, President, DCAC-Live

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) today announced Avtron Power Solutions and Legrand as a Diamond Sponsor of DCAC USA 2026 , reflecting a shared commitment to connecting and protecting the electronic infrastructure that powers the world's rapidly expanding digital economy.Held August 24–26 in Austin, Texas, DCAC USA 2026 is centered around this year's theme, "OPERATION: FULL THROTTLE – Forging the 5th Utility and Battling Data Center Misconceptions." The Fifth Utility is the resilient digital infrastructure ecosystem, including data centers, electrical power, cooling, connectivity and the skilled workforce, which has rapidly become as fundamental to modern life as traditional public utilities. DCAC USA 2026 brings together the industry's builders, operators, engineers, investors and innovators to advance the technologies and partnerships driving resilient, mission-critical infrastructure.For more than 70 years, Avtron Power Solutions has been a global leader in load bank manufacturing, delivering precision-engineered power test solutions trusted worldwide. Its extensive portfolio of portable, multi-megawatt, resistive, inductive, combined, medium-voltage and liquid-cooled load banks helps ensure mission-critical electrical systems perform when reliability matters most. Together with Legrand, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, the companies help connect, test and protect the resilient electrical backbone that enables the Fifth Utility, from AI and cloud computing to healthcare, finance, manufacturing and national security."Avtron Power Solutions and Legrand represent the engineering expertise, innovation and long-term commitment to reliability that our industry depends on, said David Isaac, President of DCAC-Live. “Their sponsorship helps elevate important conversations around resilience, intelligent electrical distribution and the infrastructure powering our digital future.""Building the Fifth Utility requires more than innovation, it requires trusted partnerships and proven technologies," said Rob Trefz, Vice President of Global Marketing, Avtron Power Solutions and Legrand. "We're proud to support DCAC USA as the industry comes together to share knowledge, challenge assumptions and advance the resilient electrical infrastructure that powers our connected world."###About DCAC USANow in its 11th year, DCAC USA has become known as the industry's "people's conference," bringing together the leaders, builders, investors and innovators shaping the future of digital infrastructure. The 2026 conference theme, Operation: Full Throttle – Forging the 5th Utility and Battling Data Center Misconceptions, focuses on advancing meaningful dialogue, workforce development and collaboration across the rapidly evolving data center industry. To learn more visit DCAC-Live.com.

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