EMMA International Expands Franchise Opportunities for Life Sciences Professionals and Entrepreneurs EMMA International A quote from EMMA CEO, Carmine Jabri. A quote from EMMA CEO, Carmine Jabri. Franchisees benefit from the strength and recognition of the EMMA International brand.

Franchise opportunities offer qualified professionals the ability to build a consulting business backed by an established life sciences brand.

We see a tremendous opportunity to expand access to high-quality regulatory and compliance support while empowering experienced professionals to build businesses within the life sciences industry.” — Carmine Jabri

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMMA International , a global leader in quality, regulatory, and compliance consulting for the life sciences industry , is expanding its franchise opportunities for experienced professionals and entrepreneurs interested in serving the growing needs of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other regulated organizations.As life science companies navigate increasingly complex regulatory requirements, the demand for knowledgeable quality and regulatory support continues to grow. Through its franchise model, EMMA International provides qualified franchise owners with the opportunity to establish a consulting business supported by the company’s experience, processes, resources, and recognized brand.“We see a tremendous opportunity to expand access to high-quality regulatory and compliance support while empowering experienced professionals to build businesses within the life sciences industry,” said Carmine Jabri, CEO of EMMA International. “Our franchise model allows owners to combine their local knowledge and professional experience with the support and expertise of the EMMA International organization.”EMMA International franchise opportunities may be well suited for regulatory affairs professionals, quality leaders, industry consultants, business development professionals, and entrepreneurs with an interest in the life sciences sector. Franchise owners can serve organizations that need support across quality systems, regulatory strategy, validation, manufacturing, clinical operations, digital transformation, and compliance.Franchisees receive access to an established business model, training, operational guidance, marketing resources, and the support of a team experienced in navigating complex life sciences challenges.EMMA International is currently seeking qualified candidates who are ready to bring trusted regulatory and quality consulting services to organizations in their markets.To learn more about EMMA International franchise opportunities, visit https://www.emmainternationalfranchising.com About EMMA InternationalEMMA International is a global consulting firm providing quality, regulatory, compliance, and operational excellence solutions to organizations across the life sciences industry. From early-stage development through commercialization, EMMA helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and combination product companies navigate complex regulatory requirements, strengthen quality systems, and achieve sustainable business growth. Headquartered in the United States with a worldwide presence, EMMA delivers practical, results-driven consulting that empowers clients to bring safe, effective products to market with confidence. Learn more at www.emmainternational.com ###For additional information, please contact Emma Prewitt, Marketing Specialist, at 248-987-4497 or email at emma.prewitt@emmainternational.com.

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