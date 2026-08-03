Blatnik Bridge project update, including design of new bridge, planned for Aug. 12 (Aug. 3, 2026)

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DULUTH, Minn. – What will the new Blatnik Bridge look like? Come find out Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Superior High School Performing Arts Center. The Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation are hosting an open house and inviting contractor Ames-Kraemer Joint Venture II to share information on the new bridge design, traffic impacts expected this fall and project timeline. The open house is from 5-7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center, 2600 Catlin Ave., Superior, with a presentation at 5:15.

The two states began planning the replacement project in 2020, and have since determined the most feasible alignment, secured funding and hired a contractor to design and build the $1.8 billion project.

For those unable to attend in person, open house materials will be posted to the Blatnik Bridge website following the meeting.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this email or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

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