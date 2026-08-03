DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation announces that the Oliver Bridge, located over the St. Louis River in Duluth at the junction of Minnesota Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105, will be closed daily Aug. 10-14 for scheduled inspections. The bridge will close at 8:30 a.m. and all equipment will be removed from the bridge and be re-opened to traffic by 4:30 p.m. each day.
Advanced warning signage is in place to let bridge users know about the upcoming closure.
This release is being issued on behalf of the CN Railway.
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Oliver Bridge in Duluth to close daily Aug. 10-14 for scheduled inspections (Aug. 3, 2026)
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