EDF and Heliotec launch partnership to help small businesses reduce energy costs

EDF Small Business and Heliotec today announced a partnership that begins with a four-month trial involving over 1,000 eligible EDF Small Business customers. The partnership combines EDF's expertise and customer relationships with Heliotec's AI-powered en EDF is Britain's biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity, investing over £100 million weekly in the UK's electricity infrastructure while operating five nuclear power stations and dozens of onshore and offshore wind farms. Heliotec is an energy intelligence company. Its AI-powered platform analyses existing business energy data to identify waste and inefficiency and turns it into clear, practical recommendations that cut avoidable cost, without disruptive installation or sp

EDF Small Business and Heliotec today announced a partnership that begins with a four-month trial involving over 1,000 eligible EDF Small Business customers.

This partnership with Heliotec gives eligible EDF customers access to clear, actionable guidance that can help them improve energy performance while keeping implementation simple.” — Claire Nutt, Director of Small Business at EDF

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDF Small Business and Heliotec today announced a partnership that begins with a four-month trial involving over 1,000 eligible EDF Small Business customers. The partnership combines EDF's expertise and customer relationships with Heliotec's AI-powered energy intelligence platform to make energy management more practical and accessible.Small businesses are under growing pressure from rising energy costs and a more complex energy landscape, increasing the need for simple, practical ways to improve efficiency and reduce unnecessary costs.Heliotec's AI-powered platform analyses site-level energy data to identify inefficiencies and deliver real-time, site-specific recommendations in clear, practical language. The platform translates complex energy data into straightforward actions, providing clear guidance that businesses can act on immediately.This approach reduces the time and effort required to improve energy performance, without the need for additional hardware installation or complex implementation, allowing businesses to focus on running and growing their operations.The four-month trial will provide over 1,000 eligible EDF Small Business customers across hospitality, retail and light industry with free access to the platform. Customers who choose to participate will securely share existing energy data with Heliotec, enabling the platform to begin analysing energy consumption and delivering tailored recommendations within days.As part of the trial, a select group of early adopter businesses will also receive free hardware sensors, giving them equipment-level disaggregated data for even more granular insight into where energy is being used across their sites.Claire Nutt, Director of Small Business at EDF said: "Small businesses are looking for practical ways to manage rising energy costs without adding complexity to their day-to-day operations. This partnership with Heliotec gives eligible customers access to clear, actionable guidance that can help them improve energy performance while keeping implementation simple."Thomas Eskebæk, CEO and founder of Heliotec added: "Small businesses don't need more data. They need to know what action to take. That's the problem Heliotec was created to solve. By partnering with EDF, we can make that support available to many more small businesses, helping them take greater control of their energy use."Insights from the trial will help inform future collaboration between EDF and Heliotec, supporting efforts to make practical energy management more accessible for small businesses across the UK.Get your free trial today: www.heliotec.energy/landing/edf-sbc-free-trialAbout HeliotecHeliotec is an energy intelligence company. Its AI-powered platform analyses existing business energy data to identify waste and inefficiency and turns it into clear, practical recommendations that cut avoidable cost, without disruptive installation or specialist expertise. Heliotec works with organisations of every size, from independent small businesses to multi-site operations.Find out more: www.heliotec.energyAbout EDFEDF is Britain's biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity, investing over £100 million weekly in the UK's electricity infrastructure while operating five nuclear power stations and dozens of onshore and offshore wind farms. The company is driving the UK's nuclear renaissance through Hinkley Point C and its investment in Sizewell C, projects that will together power around 12 million homes with low-carbon electricity. EDF also supports 5 million customers and businesses across Britain in adopting electric solutions like EVs, solar, heat pumps, and battery storage, while remaining one of the UK's leading developers of renewable energy and a major supplier to British business.Find out more: www.edfenergy.com

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