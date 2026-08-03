Dr. Dan Edney Featured on the Latest MSDH Podcast

JACKSON, Miss. — This summer has been a whirlwind for our State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney! In the August episode of Health Talk MS, host Greg Flynn sits down with Dr. Edney to catch up on the health department's priorities and programs as we start the new state fiscal year.

Tune in as we discuss:

The biggest problem facing Mississippi: Obesity. Obesity is linked to so many preventable illnesses and deaths in the state, from infant and maternal mortality to heart disease, diabetes and strokes. This year, MSDH is focused on reducing obesity in Mississippi with some innovative ideas.

Summer Illnesses: Dr. Edney discusses the hot topics of Cyclospora, West Nile Virus, Vibrio, and the battle against heat-related illnesses, especially for high school and college athletes.

Back-to-School Vaccinations: Thankfully, Mississippi has not seen a Measles case in more than 20 years, but Dr. Edney believes it's only a matter of time as some parts of the state are seeing declining vaccination rates. A priority at MSDH is to inform and educate parents so they can make the best decision for their children.

You can find the Health Talk MS podcast on the MSDH YouTube channel, youtube.com/@HealthyMississippi, and the following platforms: Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, and Podcast Index.