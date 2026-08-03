EXCELLENCE EL CARMEN RESORT RENAMED TO EXCELLENCE CARMEN PUNTA CANA

The All-Inclusive Resort’s Luxury Experience Remains Unchanged, with a New Destination-Forward Name

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, The Excellence Collection renames Excellence El Carmen, its adults-only, all-inclusive resort in the Uvero Alto area of Punta Cana, to Excellence Carmen Punta Cana . While the property and its amenities remain the same, the new name better reflects the destination while preserving the resort’s Carmen identity, making it easier for travelers to place the property along the Dominican Republic’s east coast.Guests can expect the same level of bespoke service, exceptional hospitality and luxury amenities that the Excellence Resorts brand is known for. Excellence Carmen Punta Cana is one of The Excellence Collection’s two adults-only, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic, and it features the brand’s signature expansive accommodations, upscale design and tranquil atmosphere.Located about 50 minutes north of Punta Cana International Airport, the property offers 492 spacious suites, including swim-up suites, two-story rooftop terrace suites, beachfront honeymoon suites and suites with private plunge pools. For an elevated experience, guests can upgrade to the Excellence Club, which includes a complimentary hydrotherapy treatment, private club lounge and access to exclusive restaurants, bars, pools and beach areas.Excellence Carmen Punta Cana features a diverse array of culinary options, with 11 globally inspired restaurants and 12 bars, along with 23 sparkling pools, a full-service Miilé Spa and a range of indoor and outdoor event space for weddings and celebrations. Guests can also take part in activities such as snorkeling, yoga and Spanish lessons, while nightly entertainment, including theme nights, fire shows and live musical performances, carries into the evening.“This resort has always been defined by its connection to Punta Cana, and our new name and logo officially reflect that,” said Domingo Aznar, deputy CEO at The Excellence Collection. “Excellence Carmen Punta Cana will remain a hallmark of luxury and hospitality in the Dominican Republic, with even more emphasis on the destination behind it.”For more information or to make reservations, visit excellenceresorts.com/punta-cana/excellence-carmen-punta-cana/.###ABOUT THE EXCELLENCE COLLECTIONThe Excellence Collection is a family-owned and operated resort group specializing in hotel management and worldwide real estate development, with a primary presence in Mexico, and the Caribbean. The brand is a joint investment between Medieval Times, Zafiro Hotels, and Viva Hotels that owns and manages five-star, award-winning resort properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica under three brands that encompass the concept of ultimate all-inclusive luxury: Adults only Excellence Resorts in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay; couples only all-inclusive at Beloved Hotels in Cancun; and all-inclusive for all ages at Finest Resorts in Cancun and Punta Cana.The Excellence Collection has received the AAA Diamond Award, Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Award, and Travel + Leisure’s Best Award. The brand’s properties have been placed on several of TripAdvisor’s Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, including the Top All-Inclusive Resorts in the World and the Top Hotels in Mexico.For additional information, please visit theexcellencecollection.com.ABOUT EXCELLENCE CARMEN PUNTA CANAArtful service and Innovative Curation meet the warmth of the Caribbean at Excellence Carmen Punta Cana, a sophisticated and modern paradise for adults in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Situated on a golden sand beach dotted with swaying palm trees, the all-inclusive resort boasts spacious accommodations with outstanding views including the serene swim-up suites with adjoining pools, suites with private pools and expansive rooftop terraces and stunning beachfront honeymoon suites. The property boasts a wide selection of things to do with 23 pools and nine outdoor whirlpool baths, beach and water activities, yoga, tennis, Spanish lessons and more. Guests can indulge in globally inspired cuisine at each of the resort’s 11 restaurants, mingle and socialize over drinks at one of the 12 bars and revel in nightly entertainment and live shows. Miilé Spa offers a haven of healing therapies that provide indulgent relaxation along with a full menu of sensational treatments, an extensive hydrotherapy area and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Excellence Carmen Punta Cana offers 4,800 square feet of dedicated indoor event space along with impressive outdoor venues for tropical receptions, events and beachfront weddings. For the ultimate enhancement in luxury, privacy and service, guests can upgrade to Excellence Club suites, which unlocks elevated amenities, unparalleled offerings and exclusive areas for even more Extraordinary Moments in the Caribbean.For additional information, visit www.excellenceresorts.com or follow @excellencecarmenpuntacana on Instagram and Facebook.

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