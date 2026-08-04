OneSource Real Estate Acquires 1 of 100 Property Management, Surpassing 200 Homes Under Management in Metro Atlanta

Woodstock-based brokerage completes its third acquisition since 2019 and sets a target of 300 managed homes by the end of 2027

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneSource Real Estate LLC, a Metro Atlanta real estate brokerage and property management firm, has acquired 1 of 100 Property Management LLC of Atlanta, Georgia. The transaction closed effective August 1, 2026. Terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings OneSource Real Estate past 200 single-family homes under management across Metro Atlanta and marks the company's third acquisition since it was founded in 2019. OneSource previously acquired EGA Realty LLC in 2019 and Great Homes Realty & Property Management LLC in 2022.

Founded in 2024, 1 of 100 Property Management LLC built a portfolio of Atlanta-area rental homes managed on behalf of individual property owners. Its owner clients transition to OneSource Real Estate effective immediately.

"This acquisition deepens our presence in the market we know best," said Matthew Nicklin, Managing Broker of OneSource Real Estate. "We are not trying to be everywhere. We are trying to be the best option for landlords in Metro Atlanta, and every home we add in this market makes us better at that — better vendor pricing, faster turns, and sharper rent data for the owners we already serve."

Justin Krivanek, CEO of 1 of 100 Property Management LLC, said: "OneSource may be a bigger operation than ours, but they lead with the same urgency and relationship-first approach that's always mattered most to us."

OneSource Real Estate works with independent landlords rather than institutional owners. Its client base includes intentional real estate investors building rental portfolios as well as smaller mom-and-pop landlords — often homeowners who have relocated to another market and need to lease a former primary residence rather than sell it. The company handles leasing, tenant placement, rent collection, maintenance coordination, and owner reporting, and also represents clients in the purchase and sale of investment property.

OneSource Real Estate says continuity for the acquired owner clients is its immediate priority, with the goal of making the transition as seamless as possible for both owners and residents.

The company intends to continue expanding through both organic growth and additional acquisitions, targeting more than 300 managed homes by the end of 2027.

"We have completed three acquisitions now, and we have learned how to make them work for the seller as well as for us," Nicklin said. "If you own a property management company in Metro Atlanta and you are thinking about what comes next — whether that is retiring, refocusing on sales, or just getting out from under the day-to-day — we would welcome a confidential conversation."

About OneSource Real Estate LLC

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia, OneSource Real Estate LLC is a licensed Georgia real estate brokerage and property management company serving landlords and investors throughout Metro Atlanta. The firm manages single-family rental homes on behalf of independent owners and provides brokerage services for the acquisition and disposition of investment property. Learn more at OneSourceRE.com.

Media Contact

Matthew Nicklin Managing Broker, OneSource Real Estate LLC (678) 498-6400 Matt@OneSourceRE.com OneSourceRE.com

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