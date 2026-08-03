Treasurer Stacy Garrity: PA 529 GSP Fees Waived for Fifth Straight Year

Harrisburg, PA - Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced today that, for the fifth year in a row, asset-based fees for the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program's Guaranteed Savings Plan (GSP) will be waived â€“ helping families save even more for their children’s future education goals.

â€œHardworking Pennsylvania families count on PA 529 to pave the way for their childrenâ€™s future, ensuring they have access to the education and training needed to excel â€“ no matter what career path they take. By waiving these fees for PA 529 GSP account owners, we put more money back into their pockets, allowing their savings to grow faster and empowering families to meet their savings goals.â€

Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity

PA 529 GSP account owners will not see any asset-based fees on their quarterly statements for July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027, resulting in $5.9 million in savings. This fee waiver is funded through surplus earnings of the GSP fund.

Since taking office, Treasurer Garrity has cut or waived various PA 529 fees multiple times, resulting in nearly $28 million in fee savings for families across the PA 529 program.

The PA 529 GSP allows families to save at today’s tuition rates to meet tomorrow’s tuition costs. Families can choose from a variety of tuition levels to save at from community college to Ivy League. PA 529 GSP account earnings are based on tuition inflation rates.

Many PA 529 GSP tuition credit rates will increase after August 31, 2026. Families can maximize savings by contributing to their account prior to these rate changes.

PA 529 accounts are designed to help Pennsylvania families steadily and strategically save for a wide variety of qualifying technical, collegiate, apprenticeship, credential and K-12 educational expenses. Saving with PA 529 provides state and federal tax benefits, and PA 529 assets do not impact eligibility for Pennsylvania state financial aid.

PA 529 accounts can be used to pay for a wide variety of education expenses including tuition, fees, books, supplies, room and board and more.

Treasury also offers the PA 529 Investment Plan, which has received three consecutive Gold Ratings from Morningstar.

There are more than 342,000 PA 529 accounts across both plans, with assets surpassing $10 billion.

To learn more about PA 529, visit pa529.com or call 800-440-4000.

To learn more about Pennsylvania Treasury, visit patreasury.gov and be sure to stay up to date with all Pennsylvania Treasury news on Facebook (PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity) and Instagram (@PATreasury).