Treasurer Stacy Garrity Welcomes Families to Pennsylvania State Policeâ€™s Sunny Day Camp

Elizabethtown, PA - Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity joined families to help kick off the Pennsylvania State Policeâ€™s (PSP) Sunny Day Camp, a program designed to foster positive relationships between law enforcement and individuals with intellectual disabilities. Sunny Day Camp was established in 2016 by PSP Lieutenant Samantha Minnucci, who wanted her brother Gabriel and others to experience an activity similar to the PSP Camp Cadet program.

â€œLt. Minnucci set out to create an opportunity herself, and her unwavering dedication to her brother, Gabriel inspired the start of Sunny Day Camp â€“ a program that has transformed countless lives and shines as a beacon of inspiration in our community.â€

Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity

Thanks to Lt. Minnucci’s vision and commitment, the Sunny Day Camp continues to make a positive impact, offering meaningful experiences to participants and fostering stronger connections between families and the Pennsylvania State Police.

The PA ABLE Savings Program (PA ABLE) was a proud sponsor of today’s Sunny Day Camp kick-off, which was held at Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown. Camps are also hosted by PSP Troops across the Commonwealth.

PA ABLE accounts help Pennsylvanians with disabilities to save for future expenses without jeopardizing their eligibility for important benefits such as Medical Assistance (Medicaid) and, with some limitations, Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Contributions grow tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified disability expenses are also tax-free.

Under Treasurer Garrity’s leadership, assets have more than quadrupled to nearly $220 million with over 13,000 accounts open.

â€œPA ABLE continues to grow because families across Pennsylvania recognize the value of having a secure way to save for disability-related needs.â€

Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity

To learn more about PA ABLE, visit paable.gov or call 855-529-ABLE (2253).

To find a Sunny Day Camp near you, visit sunnydaycamp.org.

To learn more about Pennsylvania Treasury, visit patreasury.gov and be sure to stay up to date with all Pennsylvania Treasury news on Facebook (PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity) and Instagram (@PATreasury).