Cybersecurity Grants to Help Protect Water Systems

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $9 million in grants awarded to 153 local government projects statewide through the Strengthening Essential Cybersecurity for Utilities and Resiliency Enhancements (SECURE) grant program. This funding will support communities in their efforts to bolster their cybersecurity posture against increasingly sophisticated and dangerous cyber threats while strengthening services that millions of New Yorkers rely on every day.

“New York is taking action to protect our critical water infrastructure from cyberattacks that could disrupt services and threaten public health and safety,” Governor Hochul said. “As we have seen with recent malicious cyberattacks on water systems across multiple states, these threats are real and escalating. These investments give local governments the tools they need to strengthen their defenses, safeguard essential services, and keep delivering safe, reliable water to New Yorkers.”

SECURE grants and no-cost technical assistance from the Environmental Facilities Corporation will help local governments implement the State’s new minimum cybersecurity standards for drinking water and sewer systems. The grants will fund local cybersecurity assessments and implementation, helping water systems build stronger, more secure operations.

This funding is in addition to Governor Hochul’s landmark five-year $3.75 billion clean water investment in the 2027 Enacted Budget, reflecting her comprehensive, whole-of-government approach to protecting and modernizing critical water infrastructure.

Water infrastructure is essential to public health, safety, economic stability, and national security, making it an attractive target for cyberattacks. As systems increasingly rely on digital and internet-connected technologies, the need for cybersecurity safeguards continues to grow.

Strengthening cybersecurity helps reduce the risk of a cyberattack that could disrupt utilities for residents and threaten the water supplies that drive local economies, industries and tourism.

The complete list of recipients and additional program information is available on EFC’s Cybersecurity Hub, where communities can access centralized training and resources and request a one-on-one consultation. The Community Assistance Teams are available to provide no-cost guidance and tools to help water and wastewater systems implement cybersecurity best practices.

New York State Acting Chief Cyber Officer Michaela Lee said, “The recent surge in cyberattacks targeting water systems nationwide is a stark reminder that the threats facing our critical infrastructure are growing, and so must our investments in defending it. Governor Hochul’s proactive $9 million in grants will empower local governments across New York to swiftly harden their defenses, build resilience, and secure the essential services that our communities rely on every day.”

Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Governor Hochul has made protecting New York's critical infrastructure a priority, and these grants reflect that commitment by providing water systems with resources to mitigate their cybersecurity vulnerabilities before threats become disruptions. EFC is proud to support the Governor's vision by helping communities assess risks, implement solutions, and build more resilient water infrastructure.”

Nation-Leading Investments

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, providing $3.8 billion in financial assistance for local projects in State Fiscal Year 2025 alone, including $1.1 billion in grants. Governor Hochul’s transformational $3.75 billion water infrastructure investment will bring total State grants to more than $10 billion since 2017.