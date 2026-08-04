Kripicard Warns Users of Impersonation Website After Multiple Unresolved Abuse Reports

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kripicard Issues Public Warning Regarding Impersonation Website and Calls for Faster Action Against Online FraudKripicard today issued a public warning regarding a website operating under the domain kripicerd.com, which the company believes is likely to cause confusion with its official website, https://kripicard.com According to Kripicard, the domain has been reported multiple times to its domain registrar, Internet.bs, through the registrar's abuse reporting process. As of the date of this statement, the website remains online despite repeated notifications requesting a review. Internet.bs states that abuse reports are reviewed and assessed based on the evidence provided and applicable policies.Kripicard is also submitting reports to Google regarding advertisements that allegedly promote the impersonating domain. The company has requested a review under Google's advertising policies to determine whether the advertisements comply with Google's rules on misleading or impersonating businesses."Our priority is protecting users from confusion and potential fraud," said a Kripicard spokesperson. "When domains closely resemble established brands, consumers may mistakenly believe they are interacting with the legitimate service. We encourage users to verify they are visiting our official website before sharing personal information or making payments."Kripicard urges customers to verify that they are using the official domain:Official website: https://kripicard.com The company is continuing to document the matter and cooperate with the relevant platforms and service providers. If appropriate, Kripicard will pursue additional legal and administrative remedies to protect its brand and customers.Users who encounter websites or advertisements that appear to impersonate Kripicard are encouraged to report them to the relevant platform and notify the company directly.Website: https://www.kripicard.com

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