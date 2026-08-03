Volusia County and Partner Cities Complete Annual Multi-Jurisdictional Outreach Report

Posted On: August 3, 2026

Volusia County and its partner jurisdictions have completed the 2026 Annual Report for the Multi-Jurisdictional Program for Public Information (PPI), an initiative that enhances public awareness and preparedness regarding flood risks across the region.

The PPI is a collaborative effort between the County and several municipalities to deliver coordinated, consistent messages about flood hazards, insurance options, and mitigation strategies. By working together, participating communities can better educate residents, improve public safety, and maintain eligibility for discounts through the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System.

The 2026 Annual Report outlines key outreach efforts undertaken over the past year, including flood safety presentations, targeted mailings to at-risk properties, and the distribution of educational materials through various avenues. The report also includes a summary of recommended updates pertaining to outreach strategies in the coming year.

The report is available here.