Gift of Hope Encourages Conversations About Legacy, Hope and Community During National Multiethnic Donor Awareness Month

National Multiethnic Donor Awareness Month

This National Multiethnic Donor Awareness Month, Gift of Hope invites communities to have a important conversation on organ and tissue donation.

Every person has a story, and every family has a legacy worth honoring ... We never lose sight of that and work to ensure donor families know their loved one's generosity can create hope for others.” — Dr. Harry Wilkins, President and CEO at Gift of Hope

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In every neighborhood across Illinois and northwest Indiana, families share stories, values and traditions that connect generations. This National Multiethnic Donor Awareness Month, Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network invites communities to have another important conversation: how to leave a legacy of hope through organ and tissue donation.

More than 108,000 people across the United States are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and nearly 60% come from multicultural communities. Yet despite the need, many families have never discussed their wishes regarding donation.

For Gift of Hope, those conversations are about far more than registration.

They are about family.

They are about trust.

They are about ensuring that a person's values and legacy live on.

“People want to know how much you care before they care how much you know,” said Harry Wilkins, MD, President and CEO of Gift of Hope. "During National Multiethnic Donor Awareness Month, we encourage people to learn the facts, ask questions, and talk openly with loved ones about organ and tissue donation. These conversations have the power to transform lives while honoring the wishes of those we love."

Gift of Hope works with donor families at some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Guided by compassion, transparency and respect, the organization helps families understand donation and supports them in making informed decisions that reflect their beliefs, cultures and values.

“Every person has a story, and every family has a legacy worth honoring,” said Dr. Wilkins. “Each donor is someone's child, sibling, parent, partner or friend. We never lose sight of that and work to ensure donor families know their loved one's generosity can create hope for others.”

National Multiethnic Donor Awareness Month also provides an opportunity to address common misconceptions about organ donation. While donors and recipients do not need to share the same racial or ethnic background, a diverse donor registry helps increase the likelihood of finding compatible matches for patients awaiting transplantation. Throughout August, Gift of Hope will engage communities through education, outreach and trusted partnerships that replace myths with facts and empower individuals to make informed decisions. Learn more about our events at giftofhope.org/calendar

In 2025, Gift of Hope worked with 520 organ donors and their families to make possible 1,529 life-saving organ transplants, the highest number of organs recovered in the organization’s history. In addition, 2,267 tissue donors gave the gift of healing by donating bone, skin and other tissues, helping restore mobility, health and quality of life for countless patients in need.

National Multiethnic Donor Awareness Month serves as a reminder that one decision can create a ripple effect far beyond a single life. Through donation, families have the opportunity to help others heal, strengthen communities and carry a loved one's legacy forward.

“We believe hope belongs to all of us,” said Dr. Wilkins. “When people have these conversations and make their wishes known, they give their families clarity, comfort and the possibility of transforming tragedy into healing. Together, we can build stronger, healthier communities and ensure that more stories continue.”

Individuals interested in learning more about organ and tissue donation or registering their decision can visit giftofhope.org.

About Gift of Hope

Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network is the nonprofit organ procurement organization serving Illinois and northwest Indiana. As one of 55 OPOs nationwide, Gift of Hope partners with 180 hospitals and serves more than 12 million people. Since 1986, its work has saved more than 30,000 organ transplant recipients and improved hundreds of thousands more through tissue donation. For more information, visit giftofhope.org.

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