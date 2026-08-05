Eli Suna's What's Your Hustle YouTube Series Helps Students Navigate College Majors, Jobs, and Career Paths

Eli Suna What’s Your Hustle Logo Eli Suna Interviewing Jonathan Roman Eli Suna Interviewing Alison Givner

MILLBURN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many high school students, choosing a college major can feel like choosing an entire future before they have had the chance to fully understand their options. Eli Suna knew that uncertainty firsthand. As he began looking at schools, Suna realized he had no clear idea what job he wanted to pursue or what major would help him get there. After speaking with his peers, he realized many students around him were asking the same questions and feeling the same pressure to figure out their next steps.

Part of the challenge, Suna recognized, was that many students are only exposed to the careers of the adults already around them, whether through parents, relatives, or friend’s parents. Without a broader way to hear from professionals across different fields, he believed students may struggle to understand what certain jobs actually look like, what people studied to get there, and how many different paths can lead to the same career.

That realization led Suna to create What's Your Hustle, a YouTube based career interview series designed to help students explore different jobs, college majors, and career trajectories through real conversations. Throughout the series, Suna interviews professionals across a range of fields and asks each guest the same four questions centered on their day to day work, what they studied in college, the skills needed to succeed in their field, and the advice they would give their younger selves. The questions are also designed around topics students often want to know but might not feel comfortable asking directly, making each interview feel practical and easy to follow. By keeping the format consistent, What's Your Hustle allows students to compare different interview answers and better understand how various educational paths can lead to different careers.

Reflecting on why he started What’s Your Hustle, Suna pointed back to the uncertainty he felt while beginning the college search process. “A couple months ago, as I began to look at schools, I realized I had absolutely no clue what job I wanted to commit to or what major I wanted to pursue,” Suna shared. “After talking to my peers, I realized many other students were facing the same problem. I decided to do something about it and thought this could be a way to not only help myself, but others too.”

To build the series, he started by making a list of jobs he believed would be interesting, relevant, and useful for students to learn more about. He then reached out to experts in those fields and asked them to participate in interviews, giving students a chance to hear firsthand how different professionals think about their work, education, and career development.

One interview featured Jonathan Roman, a school counselor at Millburn High School, who explained how his job changes throughout the school year and how his background in sociology still informs the way he supports students. In the conversation, Roman also shared that while he originally planned to go to law school, his path shifted over time, offering students an example of how a college major or early plan does not always determine one exact career outcome.

Through interviews like these, What’s Your Hustle addresses one of the biggest misconceptions Suna noticed among students, the idea that one major leads to only one career or that there is one correct academic path to a future job. Instead, the series highlights how professionals often build careers through a combination of education, experience, changing interests, and skills developed along the way.

One of the challenges Suna faced early on was finding professionals who were able to participate, since some people couldn’t complete interviews because of workplace rules or professional restrictions. He also had to become more comfortable appearing on camera and leading conversations. Over time, Suna continued reaching out to new guests, became more confident in front of the camera, and learned how to guide each interview while keeping the series’ four-question format consistent.

Suna is in the process of sharing What’s Your Hustle with guidance offices at schools across New Jersey so more students can use the interviews as a career exploration resource. So far, the series has featured professionals in fields ranging from an attorney and day trader to a police sergeant, kindergarten teacher, and dentist. As the series continues to grow past its 10+ interviews, Suna hopes it can help students nationwide learn more about the range of careers available to them, including those with limited access to professional networks.

To support Eli Suna and learn more about What’s Your Hustle, please visit the What’s Your Hustle YouTube channel and share it with students, parents, and guidance counselors seeking a career exploration resource. For questions about the series or inquiries about being interviewed, please contact eli.suna@icloud.com.

About Eli Suna

Eli Suna is a student at Millburn High School in Millburn, New Jersey. He is a member of the Italian Honor Society and was named Baseball All Division Honorable Mention.

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Eli Suna

eli.suna@icloud.com

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