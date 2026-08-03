Constant Modernization: The Establishment of Project Manager Cyber Warfare

On July 31, a pivotal shift in the Army’s approach to modern acquisition was formally recognized. During an Assumption of Charter Ceremony, Laurence Mixon, Deputy Capability Program Executive for Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare, presented the charter to Col. David Bergmann, officially establishing Project Manager (PM) Cyber Warfare, under CPE ISW. The event was a symbolic a vital evolution in how the U.S. Army executes its cyber warfare capabilities.

"To dominate the modern battlefield, the Army must operate a unified cyber portfolio. Offense and defense are not separate missions; they are a continuous feedback loop where lessons from one directly strengthen the other," said Mixon. "Integrating these capabilities maximizes our operational visibility and allows us to rapidly equip cyber forces. This agility ensures our cyber warriors have the cutting-edge tools required to execute decisive, high-impact operations against any adversary."

PM CW, which formulated from the merging of PM Defensive Cyber Operations and PM Cyber and Space, delivers innovative and dominant cyberspace capabilities and tailored information technology solutions to national, joint and allied partners to provide a decisive, warfighting information advantage. PM CW intends to be recognized as the leader within the cyberspace domain delivering innovative, integrated and cost-effective solutions that advance the Soldier’s ability to carry out effective cyber operations.

Specifically, combing offensive and defensive cyber operations portfolios strengthens the Army’s cyber posture by ensuring that critical resources are better harnessed to strengthen and shield cyber warriors, providing commanders with the ability to better defend against potential threats from adversaries, support our allies, and enable the environment for the for cyber warriors to execute cyber missions.

"To effectively support operational forces, the Army must balance offensive and defensive cyberspace capabilities, as offense informs defense and defense informs offense," said Bergmann. "PM CW forecasts that integrating these portfolios significantly enhances operational visibility and provides the flexibility needed to equip cyber forces within a rapidly shifting threat landscape—ultimately powering our cyber warriors to execute agile, decisive cyber warfare tactics."

PM CW will undertake the acquisition, deployment, and operation of a full spectrum of cyber capabilities that protect critical assets and infrastructure to maintain operational effectiveness, deter cyber threats, and discourage malign actors from attacking U.S. networks. In addition, PM CW fundamentally changes how the Army does business with commercial technology and private industry partners. To optimally propel the warfighter to outpace threats, PM CW can quickly onboard industry partners through flexible acquisition pathways and shifting resources based on technological maturity and evolving threats. Through the establishment of PM CW, teams will possess the ability to employ a more holistic approach with the private sector and commercial technology partners to supply higher-caliber resources for the cyber warrior.

This strategic alignment is a true force multiplier, allowing cyber warriors to view the cyber domain holistically—enabling them to better defend against adversarial networks, secure friendly communications alongside allies, and shape operational environments well before kinetic missions are authorized. Through rapid prototyping, cloud-based solutions, advanced threat detection, and analytics, PM CW is prepared to deliver a decisive information advantage to partners across the spectrum, including U.S. Cyber Command and Army Cyber Command.

To protect national security and guarantee modern warfighting readiness, the Army must sustain a strategic advantage in cyberspace.PM CW will carry this mandate forward, ensuring that our forces are equipped to execute the fast, efficient, and agile cyber operations required to dominate the cyber battlefield.

Visit PM Cyber Warfare to learn more.