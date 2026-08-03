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HPS Flooring Advanced Commercial Kitchen Epoxy Flooring Systems for Enhanced Sanitation and Durability Across New Jersey

Maintaining an uncompromised standard of hygiene while standing up to the harsh daily demands of an active commercial kitchen is critical for food service operators.” — Jeffrey Smedley

GREEN BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HPS Flooring LLC, a trusted leader in industrial and commercial resinous flooring since 1988, today announced its specialized line of commercial kitchen epoxy flooring systems . Tailored specifically for high-volume food service, institutional kitchens, and processing facilities throughout New Jersey, these seamless flooring solutions deliver USDA- and FDA-compliant hygiene alongside heavy-duty industrial durability. Commercial food service environments face intense operational demands, including extreme thermal shock, frequent grease and chemical spills, and continuous daily sanitization. Traditional flooring solutions like quarry tile or commercial vinyl often fail under these conditions—trapping moisture and bacteria in deteriorating grout lines or lifting under heavy equipment traffic.*HPS Flooring’s advanced commercial kitchen epoxy and urethane mortar systems eliminate grout lines, providing:-10,000 PSI Compressive Strength: Direct bonding to concrete substrates delivers extreme impact resistance that will not crack, delaminate, or bubble under heavy equipment.-USDA & FDA Compliance: Seamless surfaces paired with integrated radius cove bases eliminate corner contamination and satisfy strict health department codes.-Customizable Slip Resistance: Adjustable surface textures engineered to enhance workplace safety in high-moisture or high-grease zones.-Chemical & Thermal Shock Resistance: Formulated to withstand harsh cleaning agents, boiling liquid spills, and rapid temperature shifts.-Cost-Effective Tile Overlays: Heavy planetary diamond grinding allows installation directly over existing, structurally sound tile floors—saving facility owners the downtime and cost of full tear-outs."Maintaining an uncompromised standard of hygiene while standing up to the harsh daily demands of an active commercial kitchen is critical for food service operators," said a spokesperson for HPS Flooring LLC. "Our resinous systems eliminate the maintenance headaches of traditional tile grout, giving facility owners a seamless, easy-to-sanitize surface that protects their concrete investment for years to come."*About HPS Flooring LLCFounded in 1988, HPS Flooring LLC specializes in high-performance resinous flooring, epoxy coatings, and urethane slurry installations across industrial and commercial sectors in New Jersey. With over three decades of hands-on experience, HPS Flooring provides tailored flooring solutions for commercial kitchens , food processing facilities, manufacturing plants, and commercial garages.*Media & Sales ContactCompany: HPS Flooring LLCAddress: 107 Cramer Ave, Green Brook, NJ 08812Phone: 732-384-5577Email: sales@hpsfloors.comWebsite: hpsfloors.com

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