HPS Flooring Advanced Commercial Kitchen Epoxy Flooring Systems for Enhanced Sanitation and Durability Across New Jersey
HPS Flooring Advanced Commercial Kitchen Epoxy Flooring Systems for Enhanced Sanitation and Durability Across New Jersey
Commercial food service environments face intense operational demands, including extreme thermal shock, frequent grease and chemical spills, and continuous daily sanitization. Traditional flooring solutions like quarry tile or commercial vinyl often fail under these conditions—trapping moisture and bacteria in deteriorating grout lines or lifting under heavy equipment traffic.
*HPS Flooring’s advanced commercial kitchen epoxy and urethane mortar systems eliminate grout lines, providing:
-10,000 PSI Compressive Strength: Direct bonding to concrete substrates delivers extreme impact resistance that will not crack, delaminate, or bubble under heavy equipment.
-USDA & FDA Compliance: Seamless surfaces paired with integrated radius cove bases eliminate corner contamination and satisfy strict health department codes.
-Customizable Slip Resistance: Adjustable surface textures engineered to enhance workplace safety in high-moisture or high-grease zones.
-Chemical & Thermal Shock Resistance: Formulated to withstand harsh cleaning agents, boiling liquid spills, and rapid temperature shifts.
-Cost-Effective Tile Overlays: Heavy planetary diamond grinding allows installation directly over existing, structurally sound tile floors—saving facility owners the downtime and cost of full tear-outs.
"Maintaining an uncompromised standard of hygiene while standing up to the harsh daily demands of an active commercial kitchen is critical for food service operators," said a spokesperson for HPS Flooring LLC. "Our resinous systems eliminate the maintenance headaches of traditional tile grout, giving facility owners a seamless, easy-to-sanitize surface that protects their concrete investment for years to come."
*About HPS Flooring LLC
Founded in 1988, HPS Flooring LLC specializes in high-performance resinous flooring, epoxy coatings, and urethane slurry installations across industrial and commercial sectors in New Jersey. With over three decades of hands-on experience, HPS Flooring provides tailored flooring solutions for commercial kitchens, food processing facilities, manufacturing plants, and commercial garages.
*Media & Sales Contact
Company: HPS Flooring LLC
Address: 107 Cramer Ave, Green Brook, NJ 08812
Phone: 732-384-5577
Email: sales@hpsfloors.com
Website: hpsfloors.com
Jeffrey B Smedley
HPS Flooring
+1 7323845577
sales@hpsflooring.com
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