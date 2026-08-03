Volksfest marks 65th year of German-American friendship at Tower Barracks

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and local Bavarian leaders opened the 65th annual German-American Volksfest, Friday, July 31, kicking off a three-day celebration of German-American friendship at Camp Algier on the Grafenwöhr Training Area.

The Volksfest, one of the largest and longest-running German-American friendship festivals in Europe, drew an estimated 68,000Soldiers, Families and community members from across the region.

“What makes our community great is the partnership we have across the installation with our German partners, our members of the community outside the gates and all of you together. Thank you so much for making this a wonderful event,” said Col. Derek G. Drouin, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria.

A highlight of the opening day was the official ribbon‑cutting ceremony, symbolizing the shared commitment of German and American partners. Special guest Joachim Herrmann, Bavarian state minister of the interior, joined Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command; Drouin; Thomas Weiss, Grafenwöhr second mayor; Nicole Bayer of the U.S. Consulate General in Munich; and other German and American community leaders to cut the ribbon and officially open the fest grounds.

Following the ribbon-cutting, a color guard and band led the officiating parade to the festival tent, where the leadership gathered on stage to welcome the visitors and tap the festival beer keg.

In his remarks, Herrmann highlighted Bavaria’s longstanding relationship with U.S. forces.

“That we are able to open the 65th German-American Volksfest in the year of the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence is a remarkable testimony to our deep and lasting bonds,” Herrmann said. He added that the partnership is rooted in decades of cooperation.

“We are very proud to host U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, the largest American garrison outside the United States,” he said. “Over decades, personal and friendly relationships have grown. For Soldiers, their Families and the German civilian workforce, Grafenwöhr has become much more than just a place of work—it has become home.”

Throughout the weekend, visitors enjoyed American and Bavarian cuisine, live entertainment, carnival rides and family-friendly games.

For more photos of the event, visit the USAG Bavaria Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagbavaria/.