Shapiro Administration Announces Main Street Matters Funding Opportunities to Help Revitalize Downtowns, Support Small Businesses, and Strengthen Local Economies Across Pennsylvania

The 2026-27 budget signed by Governor Josh Shapiro includes $20 million for the Main Street Matters program, which provides the tools our downtowns and surrounding neighborhoods need to thrive.

Since being created by Governor Shapiro in 2024, Main Street Matters has provided more than $34 million to support 137 revitalization projects in communities across the Commonwealth.

The Department of Community and Economic Development is accepting applications for this newest round of funding through August 31, 2026.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the department is accepting applications for Main Street Matters funding to support revitalization efforts for commercial corridors and downtowns, small businesses, and local economies in Pennsylvania.

Governor Josh Shapiro secured $20 million for the Main Street Matters program in the 2026-27 budget he signed on July 12, 2026.

“Main streets and small businesses are the heart of our communities — fueling economic growth across Pennsylvania,” said Secretary Siger. “Governor Shapiro created the Main Street Matters program to keep our downtowns healthy and thriving. Thanks to the Governor’s efforts to secure $20 million for the program in the 2026-27 budget, Pennsylvania’s rural, urban, and suburban communities will continue to receive the support they need to attract visitors, businesses, and residents and be successful for years to come.”

Main Street Matters funding supports community revitalization efforts in planning, business support, aesthetic improvements, and the increase of safety and security. Specific uses include planning activities, façade grant programs, business improvement grant programs, accessible housing programs, and district development grants.

DCED is accepting funding applications through August 31, 2026. Eligible applicants include local governments, redevelopment and/or housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, community development corporations, and business/neighborhoods/downtown improvement districts.

Main Street Matters was created in 2024 as part of Governor Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy to support Pennsylvania’s downtown cores and surrounding neighborhoods with the tools needed to create healthy, vibrant, and welcoming communities. Since its creation, more than $34 million has been invested in 137 revitalization projects through the Main Street Matters program.

Earlier this year, the Shapiro Administration awarded more than $17.2 million across 56 community projects that strengthen local economies and support downtown revitalization efforts. In its latest round of funding, Main Street Matters received more than 220 applications requesting more than $68 million ― underscoring the growing need for sustained investment in Pennsylvania’s Main Streets.

As part of the program, communities can also apply to become a designated Main Street or Elm Street. Designation creates the opportunity for targeted investment and development through the identification of specific needs for investment and/or the design, development, and implementation of a strategy to address those needs.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s communities, businesses, and workers and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Main Street matters Program or DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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