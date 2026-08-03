MDC, partners host Fourth Annual Governor’s Mentored Deer Hunt Oct. 9-11

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will partner with multiple organizations to host the Fourth Annual Governor’s Mentored Deer Hunt scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 11.

The mentored hunts will take place in several counties during Missouri’s early firearms antlerless deer season.

This annual event is made possible through partnerships with the Conservation Federation of Missouri, National Wild Turkey Federation, National Deer Association, Missouri Hunting Heritage Federation, Kansas City Safari Club International, Missouri Disabled Sportsmen, Missouri’s Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, Whitetails Unlimited, ALPS Outdoorz, Dead End Game Calls, MO Woods and Wildlife, Friends of the NRA, and Missouri Back Country Hunters and Anglers.

"These hunts wouldn't be possible without our partners, landowners, and the endorsement of Governor Mike Kehoe. Mentored hunts offer the opportunity to learn about hunting in a controlled environment alongside others new to hunting," said MDC Education and Outreach Coordinator Rob Garver. "This multifaceted project not only helps develop novice participants into confident hunters and stewards of the land but also helps Missouri landowners manage deer in areas of dense population."

Registration is open now through Monday, Aug. 31. Those interested will first register for the event on the MDC website at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/opF. Once registered, users will be contacted to fill out an application. Preference will be given to applicants who have never been hunting or those who have never harvested a deer.

Selected participants will spend the weekend with an assigned mentor who will instruct hunters on gun safety, firearm handling, shot placement and how to harvest a deer. Mentors will also share their experience with hunting strategy, deer biology, behavior and senses, as well as how hunting fits into conservation efforts. Locations for hunts are in a variety of counties across the state. Anticipated counties include: Audrain, Benton, Cooper, Howell, Maries/Phelps, Osage, Platte, Madison, Pike, Putnam, and Shelby, Monroe.

Selected applicants will need to purchase a Firearms Antlerless Deer Hunting Permit or a Firearms Any Deer Hunting Permit. Those without hunter education certificates may apply with an Apprentice Hunter Authorization. Learn more about Missouri’s Apprentice Hunter program online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ex.

For more information about the Annual Governor’s Mentored Deer Hunt, contact John Burk at jburk@nwtf.net.