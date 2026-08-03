Join MDC and NDA Aug. 25 for free webinar on wildlife food plots

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Deer Association (NDA) invite landowners and others interested in managing deer on their properties to join them online for a free webinar on the fundamentals of establishing and managing effective food plots for deer and other wildlife in Missouri, and how hunters and landowners can incorporate food plots into their deer management plans this fall.

This live Zoom webinar on Wildlife Food Plots in Missouri will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. It will begin with a presentation from an NDA outreach specialist followed by MDC and NDA staff answering participants’ questions.

Register in advance at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/219743. Registrants will be given a link to the free webinar to click on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.

For those who have not previously used Zoom on their selected device, click the link ahead of time and follow the prompts to install the free Zoom software.

This webinar is the final of MDC’s and NDA’s free 2026 Missouri Deer Management Webinar Series via Zoom. Previous webinar recordings are available at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/improve-your-property/wildlife-management/deer-management/deer-management-assistance-program-dmap.

Learn more about deer management at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/improve-your-property/wildlife-management/deer-management.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.