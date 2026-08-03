Transworld Prospere Achieves Tenth Straight MVP Award for Global Business Sales Success

Chris Cantwell, Managing Director of Transworld Prospere's Las Vegas office, accepts the MVP Award at the July 2026 Transworld Business Advisors franchisee conference, marking the firm's tenth consecutive year as the top global team.

Transworld Prospere wins 10th straight MVP Award as #1 global brokerage office, closing 2,000+ business sales in CO, TX, and NV with 6x industry success rate.

We know the sleepless nights, the tough decisions, and what it takes to build a valuable business. Achieving this milestone for a tenth straight year proves that perspective matters.” — Al Fialkovich, Chief Executive Officer of Transworld Prospere

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transworld Prospere has been named Top Performing Office across Transworld Business Advisors' global network of over 250 offices, earning the prestigious MVP Award from the World's Largest Business Brokerage for an unprecedented tenth consecutive year. The award was presented at the company's annual franchise conference in recognition of the firm's continued excellence in helping business owners achieve successful exits.The MVP Award caps another milestone year for Transworld Prospere. In 2025 alone, the firm surpassed 2,000 businesses sold in the last ten years. That track record translates to something critically important for business owners: proven expertise in navigating the complex, high-stakes process of selling a business.For entrepreneurs throughout Colorado, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Waco, and Las Vegas looking to sell their businesses, the distinction carries significant weight. Transworld Prospere maintains a closing rate six times higher than the national average, meaning business owners who engage the firm are substantially more likely to complete a successful sale than those who work with typical brokers.“This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and, most importantly, the trust our clients place in us,” said Al Fialkovich, Chief Executive Officer of Transworld Prospere. "Selling a business is often the largest financial transaction of a business owner's life. Our job is to maximize value, minimize risk, and ensure owners can move forward successfully with confidence."The firm’s success stems from the integrated approach offered through Prospere Companies . Through its family of businesses, including Transworld Prospere, Transworld CRE Prospere, and Exit Factor Prospere, business owners have access to specialized expertise throughout every stage of ownership. Whether preparing a company for valuation growth, planning an exit strategy, selling the business, or identifying the right commercial real estate solution, clients receive coordinated guidance aligned with their long-term goals.Founded by entrepreneurs and staffed by former business owners, Transworld Prospere has built a team of business brokers who understand firsthand what's at stake when selling a company. They recognize that exiting a business isn't simply a transaction; it's a deeply personal decision involving years of sacrifice, relationships with employees and customers, and the legacy an owner leaves behind.This combination of professional expertise and personal experience drives results. Transworld Prospere's team is four times larger than the next biggest office in the network, and maintains the highest performance standards. In addition to the MVP Award, 44 Transworld Prospere brokers earned President's Club honors, the organization's premier recognition for the highest-performing individual business brokers worldwide.As market conditions continue to evolve with interest rates, succession planning pressures, and changing buyer expectations reshaping the business sale landscape, business owners throughout Colorado, Texas, and Nevada face increasingly complex exit decisions. Transworld Prospere's decade-long track record as the top-performing office globally positions the firm as a critical resource for owners navigating these challenges."We've been in our clients' shoes," added Fialkovich. "We know the sleepless nights, the tough decisions, and what it takes to build a valuable business. Achieving this milestone for a tenth straight year proves that perspective matters when guiding owners through what comes next."About Transworld Prospere:Transworld Prospere is the #1 Transworld Business Advisors team globally for 10 consecutive years, helping business owners transition successfully across Colorado, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin-Waco, and Las Vegas-Henderson. Backed by the World's Largest Business Brokerage, Transworld Prospere is also part of the Prospere Companies family, which offers exit planning, business sales, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and commercial real estate services. Built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, the integrated team delivers guidance tailored to each owner's goals at every stage of ownership. Transworld Prospere serves business owners seeking to increase business value, plan their exit, sell their business, or find the right commercial real estate solution, helping clients protect what they've built, maximize value, and move confidently toward their next chapter. Repeatedly named to the Inc. 5000 and Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies lists, Transworld Prospere combines proven expertise with a track record of excellence. For more information, visit tworld.com/prospere or connect with a local Transworld Prospere business broker.

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