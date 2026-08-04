Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square Hosts Adult Book Fair on August 7, a Throwback to the Best Day of Elementary School

Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square

Partnered with Cupboard Maker Books and Underground Books, the event brings a curated book fair to the Food Hall, complete with themed food, beer and cocktails.

HERSHEY, PA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is bringing back the best day of elementary school, but this time with food, beer and cocktails. On Friday, August 7, 2026, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, the Food Hall on the upper level is hosting an Adult Book Fair in partnership with Cupboard Maker Books and Underground Books Guests are invited to browse a curated selection of books and bookish merchandise while enjoying a throwback evening designed for grown-ups who still remember the thrill of the school book fair. Food Hall vendors will be serving up creative, throwback-inspired food and drink options throughout the night, bringing that lunchtime cafeteria nostalgia into a decidedly more grown-up setting.Both Cupboard Maker Books and Underground Books will be set up on the upper level for the evening, offering guests the chance to discover their next great read, pick up bookish gifts, and support two beloved local booksellers in one visit.Whether you're a lifelong reader, a casual browser, or just someone who got excited every time the Scholastic order forms came home, this one's for you.Admission is free. Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is located at 121 Towne Square Drive in downtown Hershey, PA.For more information and updates, visit www.hersheyfreshmarket.com or follow Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square on social media.About Fresh Market at Hershey Towne SquareHoused in a beautifully restored building that has served the Hershey community since 1936, Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is a 25,000-square-foot indoor marketplace in the heart of downtown Hershey, PA. The market is home to more than 40 local vendors offering farm-fresh produce, artisan foods, chef-prepared meals, and locally crafted goods across two floors. Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is open Thursday through Saturday, with special events held monthly. Visit us at 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.