Dutch Travel Media Awards Return for Second Edition, Honoring the Best Travel Storytelling in Dutch language

logo Winnars 2025 of the Dutch Travel Media Awards Impression of the travel media workshop Travelpressentation 2025

An independent jury judges five categories of travel storytelling; ceremony October 29 in Maarssen, Netherlands. Entries close August 14.

Good travel writing takes time and craft, and that's what tends to get lost in a media landscape built for speed, With the Dutch Travel Media Awards, we want to put that craft back in the spotlight.” — Agnes van Duffelen

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dutch Travel Media Awards Return for Second Edition, Honoring the Best Travel StorytellingCeremony takes place October 29 in Maarssen, Netherlands; entries close August 14The Dutch Travel Media Awards (DTMA) will be presented for the second time on October 29, 2026, in Maarssen, recognizing excellence in travel journalism and content creation across five categories. The awards were launched in 2025 by Dutch travel PR agencies Baltus Communications and CommuniGate PR & Marketing to give original, well-crafted travel stories a stage of their own — at a time when much online travel content is reduced to lists and clicks.An independent jury will judge entries in five categories:Best Print Article (text and photography)Best Online City Story (text with photos or video)Best Online Europe Story (text with photos or video)Best Online Story Outside Europe (text with photos or video)Best Social Media Content (story series, reel, short-form video)The jury is chaired by Hanita van der Meer, head of communications at ANVR, the Dutch association of travel agents and tour operators. She is joined by Ron Peereboom Voller, former editor-in-chief of Reiskrant Telegraaf and RonReizen; Sara van Geloven, former editor-in-chief of Lonely Planet Netherlands and now with Polarsteps; and Kirsten Jassies, a social media specialist who joins the panel this year to judge the social media category.Submissions are open until August 14, 2026, with nominees to be announced on September 18. Entries can be submitted via: https://lnkd.in/e5_kvWQ9 Winners in each category receive a Dutch Travel Media Award and a luggage set from Thule Group. The 2026 edition is supported by Red Online Marketing, Media Info Groep and PR-Dashboard."Good travel writing takes time and craft, and that's exactly what tends to get lost in a media landscape built for speed," said Agnes van Duffelen, founder of Baltus Communications and co-initiator of the awards. "With the Dutch Travel Media Awards, we want to put that craft back in the spotlight."The awards ceremony follows Travelpressentation , an annual meeting event connecting destinations and travel brands with Dutch and Belgian travel media, held the same week in Antwerp and Maarssen.About Baltus Communications Baltus Communications is a boutique PR agency based in The Hague, specializing exclusively in travel and lifestyle communications.About CommuniGate PR & Marketing CommuniGate PR & Marketing is a Hague-based communications agency working with feel-good brands across the travel and lifestyle sector.Media contact: Agnes van Duffelen Baltus Communications info@travelpressentation.nl www.travelpressentation.nl

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