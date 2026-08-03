Avamere Refocuses Strategy on Senior Housing and Home-Based Services

Company honors its skilled nursing roots while building on its legacy of service through senior housing and home-based support.

We believe we can continue serving seniors in meaningful ways through exceptional senior housing communities and expanded home-based services that honor how people want to live and age.” — Rick Miller

TIGARD, OR, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avamere today announced an important evolution in its long-term strategy, focusing future investment and growth on senior housing communities and home-based services while thoughtfully transitioning away from skilled nursing operations.The decision follows 30 years of caring for residents and families through skilled nursing, the foundation on which Avamere was built. Avamere remains deeply grateful for the residents, families, employees, and communities who have been part of that journey and for the trust placed in the organization since its earliest days.As the needs and preferences of older adults continue to evolve, Avamere is carrying that same spirit of service forward by investing in senior living communities and home-based services that help people remain supported, connected, and independent in the place they call home.“Skilled nursing is where Avamere began, and it will always be an important part of our story,” said Rick Miller, Founder of Avamere. “For three decades, we have had the privilege of walking alongside residents, families, employees, and communities during some of life’s most important and vulnerable moments. We are profoundly grateful for that legacy of service and for the people who helped build it. As we look to the future, we believe we can continue serving seniors in meaningful ways through exceptional senior housing communities and expanded home-based services that honor how people want to live and age.”This strategic shift will allow Avamere to expand and deepen investment in its senior housing portfolio. The company’s senior housing strategy will continue to center on choice, connection, wellness, and elevated resident experience, helping older adults age on their own terms with the support they need.Mary Kofstad, CEO of Avamere Group, added, “This next chapter is rooted in deep appreciation for where Avamere began and for the people who have shaped our work in skilled nursing over the past 30 years. At the heart of this decision is our desire to listen closely to what seniors and families need from us now and in the years ahead. We want to support people with dignity, choice, and meaningful connection, whether they live in one of our communities or receive services at home. This work is closely aligned with our mission to enhance the life of every person we serve.”Avamere will approach this transition with care and intention, keeping residents, employees, partners, and the communities it serves at the center of the planning process. Additional information will be shared as plans progress.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.