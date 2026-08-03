Marcado 28 Tequila Expands Distribution and Gains Momentum in Key U.S. Markets

Marcado 28 Blanco and Reposado Tequila Bottle Shots Marcado 28 Blanco and Reposado sell sheet Crafted by 10th generation master tequilero Bruno Barba. Finished by Chef Michael Voltaggio. Marcado 28 authentically unites generations of tequila-making heritage with culinary creativity.

100% additive-free small-batch tequila makes waves by honoring its legendary recipe through quality, transparency, cultural relevance, & grassroots activation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcado 28 , the premium additive-free tequila rooted in generational craftsmanship and the legendary recipe of a 10th-generation tequila-making family finished in collaboration with world-renowned chef Michael Voltaggio, today announced significant distribution expansion and market momentum across the U.S., underscoring its rapid growth in an increasingly competitive spirit’s landscape.Since launching in October 2024, Marcado 28 has expanded into 14 key U.S. markets, including CA, CO, CT, FL, IL, LA, MD, MO, NE, NY, OK, SC, TX and Washington, D.C., including major retail partners such as ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and Total Wine & More, leading independent retailers including Dierbergs and Applejack, and hospitality partners such as Federal Grill and OTO Development affiliated venues.The brand’s strategy of building distribution market-by-market—rather than forcing rapid national scale—has enabled stronger sell-through and account-level engagement.“We’re seeing meaningful traction by focusing on real relationships—winning accounts one at a time and building from there,” said Phil Hurst, Founder, CEO, PLH Wine & Spirits. “We’re on track to hit our goal of doubling sales in 2026 and more than doubling again in 2027. At a time when many brands are facing headwinds, we continue to grow at double digits."As tequila competition intensifies and consumer scrutiny around authenticity grows, Marcado 28 is gaining traction by emphasizing quality, transparency and craftsmanship while aligning with the growing consumer shift toward cleaner, additive-free spirits.“There’s a real shift happening—people are drinking less, but they’re drinking better. That plays directly into our approach,” said Howard Jackowitz, President and Co-Founder, Spirits That Rock.Marcado 28 is also being fueled by cultural relevance. Born from Master Tequilero Bruno Barba, a descendant of the legendary Romo family credited with creating Reposado and elevated through the culinary perspective of world-renowned chef Michael Voltaggio, Marcado 28 is the result of a legendary recipe that brings together 10 generations of tequila craftsmanship with modern culinary creativity. Marcado 28 Blanco and Reposado honor time-tested traditions by slow-roasting agave and crafting tequila from just three all-natural ingredients: water, 100% blue Weber agave from the Tequila Valleys of Jalisco, Mexico, and yeast.Later this year, Marcado 28 will introduce “Experience the Legendary Recipe,” a new marketing campaign inspired by the collaboration between Bruno Barba and Michael Voltaggio. More than a tagline, the campaign invites consumers to discover the legendary recipe born from generations of tequila-making heritage and elevated through Michael’s instinct for flavor. The result is a tequila people don’t simply taste – they remember.The brand is also succeeding with local grassroots activations and events, in-store tastings and bottle signings, “meet-the maker” market visits, and consumer-facing activations, hosted by local market brand ambassadors.“When I walk into accounts and people already know the brand—or follow what we’re doing—that’s when you know something real is happening,” said Barba, a 10th-generation tequila producer who has built a rapidly growing social presence with over 100,000 followers driving organic brand awareness.Marcado 28 also continues to differentiate itself through unique tequila and cheese pairing experiences, including retail and educational tastings, and emerging culinary credibility,through chef-driven programming, culinary partnerships, and media opportunities. These experiences invite consumers to experience the legendary recipe firsthand while discovering how craftsmanship and culinary creativity come together in every pour.Looking ahead, Marcado 28 plans to introduce a new Añejo expression (already pre-sold to ABC stores) and will continue to broaden distribution, deepen relationships with retail and hospitality partners, build on its additive-free and culinary positioning, and leverage cultural moments and influencer reach to accelerate growth.Marcado 28 Blanco is the purest form of Tequila–clear, unaged and unaltered—while Marcado 28 Reposado acquires a rich golden hue that whispers tales of time and tradition after aging for eight months in American oak barrels. Both expressions received high praise from Wine Enthusiast magazine, earning 94 points for the Blanco ($50) and 93 points for the Reposado ($60).For more information, including where to buy, please visit https://marcado28.com/ and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram About Marcado 28Marcado 28 is a premium additive-free tequila born from a legendary recipe that unites two worlds rarely found together: the heritage of a 10th-generation tequila-making family and the culinary creativity of world-renowned chefs Michael and Bryan Voltaggio. Crafted using traditional methods and only three natural ingredients, Marcado 28 invites consumers to experience the legendary recipe in every bottle while redefining how tequila connects with modern consumers. This perfectly positions the brand as tequila drinkers increasingly seek crafted products with a real story.# # #

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