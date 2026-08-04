Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square Hosts Free Summer Social on August 8 with Live Music, Kids' Fun & $1,500+ Giveaway

Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square

HERSHEY, PA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is closing out the summer in style. On Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, the market is hosting its first-ever Summer Social, a free, family-friendly celebration packed with outdoor activities, live entertainment, guest makers, vendor spotlights, and a grand prize giveaway valued at up to $2,000.With a back-to-school twist woven throughout the day, the Summer Social is designed for the whole family. Outside, kids can tackle a giant inflatable obstacle course, explore a Touch-a-Truck experience with Waste Management complete with cab photo opportunities and a recycling toss game, and get creative at back-to-school craft stations featuring a backpack tag craft, bookmark making, a STEM challenge, and sidewalk chalk art. A DJ and live music will keep the energy going all day long, and an oversized "First Day" back-to-school photo sign will give families a fun and memorable keepsake moment.Inside, the experience shifts into something a little more elevated. During peak lunch hours, guests will be treated to a live piano performance while they explore the market. The lower level will feature 12 to 18 curated guest makers and one-day boutiques joining the market's permanent vendor community for the day. Permanent vendors will also be participating in a Vendor Spotlight Trail, with each one featuring a signature item, special, or live demonstration, making it the perfect opportunity to discover everything Fresh Market has to offer under one roof.The Golden Backpack giveaway is not to be missed. One grand prize winner will take home a backpack filled with an electronic tablet, school shopping gift cards, four Hersheypark tickets, and Fresh Market gift cards and goodies, totaling $1,500 to $2,000 in value. The drawing takes place at 3:30 pm, with hourly prize drawings at 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm, and 2:00 pm awarding vendor gift cards and products throughout the afternoon. Entry is free and requires a visit to the lower-level discovery station — no purchase necessary.For more information and updates, visit www.hersheyfreshmarket.com or follow Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square on social media.About Fresh Market at Hershey Towne SquareHoused in a beautifully restored building that has served the Hershey community since 1936, Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is a 25,000-square-foot indoor marketplace in the heart of downtown Hershey, PA. The market is home to more than 40 local vendors offering farm-fresh produce, artisan foods, chef-prepared meals, and locally crafted goods across two floors. Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is open Thursday through Saturday, with special events held monthly. Visit us at 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

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