Owners in Honor Announces Partnership with America 250 Through Patriot Mobile to Advance Veteran Business Ownership

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owners in Honor , the national nonprofit dedicated to Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) for Veterans, Military Spouses, and Gold Star family members, today announced a formal partnership with Patriot Mobile that connects the OIH mission to America 250, the official foundation commemorating the United States semiquincentennial. Through this partnership, veteran business ownership is elevated as a defining pillar of the nation's 250th anniversary, aligning the work of Owners in Honor with a historic national moment and expanding the organization's reach through Patriot Mobile's platform, relationships, and national networks.The Patriot Mobile partnership anchors a series of relationships OIH is advancing concurrently, reflecting the organization's accelerating national footprint. Together, these partnerships strengthen the full arc of the Veteran ownership lifecycle, from acquisition readiness and capital access through exit planning, succession, and legacy.A National Anniversary. A National Mission.Patriot Mobile's connection to America 250 creates a meaningful alignment between the service community and one of the most significant commemorative moments in American history. Small business ownership is among the most enduring expressions of the American promise, and Veterans are uniquely positioned to carry that legacy forward."America is turning 250, and the story of this country has always been written by people willing to build something. Veterans are ready to write the next chapter. Our partnership with Patriot Mobile and America 250 gives that mission a national stage, and the ecosystem we are building around it gives Veterans the tools to make ownership real. This is the right mission at the right moment."-- Patrick Flood, Founder and CEO, Owners in Honor“As America celebrates 250 years of freedom, we’re proud to stand behind those who defended it. Our partnership with Owners with Honor turns that gratitude into action, helping veterans build ownership and legacy for the next 250 years.”-- Glenn Story, CEO, Patriot MobileEcosystem Partners Powering the Veteran Ownership LifecycleIn addition to the Patriot Mobile and America 250 partnership, Owners in Honor announces formalized partnerships with organizations representing critical nodes in the acquisition, operation, and exit ecosystem.Acquisition and Capital AccessLive Oak Bank brings specialized small business lending expertise and SBA financing capacity to the OIH network, supporting Veteran searchers and operators as they access capital at every stage of the ownership journey.SMB.co expands OIH's deal flow infrastructure, connecting Veteran buyers with qualified acquisition opportunities across the small and medium-sized business market.Veteran Ventures strengthens the OIH capital ecosystem, providing Veteran entrepreneurs with access to investment resources aligned to the unique demands of business acquisition and ownership.Exit Planning and Value CreationThe Exit Planning Institute (EPI) deepens an existing collaboration between OIH and EPI's Value Acceleration Methodology, ensuring that Veterans who acquire businesses do so with exit planning integrated from day one, building transferable, valuable business assets from the moment of acquisition.Veteran Entrepreneurship EcosystemThe National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) expands OIH's reach into the Veteran entrepreneurship community, connecting the organization's acquisition and exit programs with NaVOBA's national membership base.Warrior Rising equips Veteran entrepreneurs with business development resources and community support, strengthening the pipeline of mission-ready candidates entering the OIH program.DAV Patriot Boot Camp strengthens OIH's presence within the transitioning Veteran community, connecting service members and military families with the ETA pathway at the earliest stages of their civilian transition.The Small Business Administration Veteran Business Outreach Centers (SBA VBOCs) deepen OIH's regional reach, linking the organization's programs with the SBA's nationwide infrastructure for Veteran business development and resource access.Veteran Transition PartnersNextOp, FourBlock, The Special Operators Transition Organization, and 51 Vets each serve transitioning service members at the point of separation, creating pathways for Veterans to discover and enter the ETA path at the earliest and most consequential moment of their civilian transition.A New Digital Home for the Veteran Business Ownership CommunityOwners in Honor has also launched a redesigned website at ownersinhonor.org. Built on a new platform with expanded SEO infrastructure, the site serves as the primary destination for Veterans exploring business acquisition, operators seeking growth support, and business owners ready to transition their companies to mission-aligned Veteran buyers.The new site introduces the OIH Sellers Platform, a dedicated channel connecting retiring business owners with qualified Veteran buyers, making visible an inventory of legacy businesses available for Veteran-led succession.About Owners in HonorOwners in Honor is a national nonprofit founded and led by Veterans, dedicated to fostering long-term economic opportunities for those who have served. Through its Buyers, Operators, and Sellers programs, OIH guides Veterans, Military Spouses, and Gold Star family members in acquiring, operating, and exiting small businesses. Since becoming fully operational in August 2024, OIH has enrolled over 323 candidates, facilitated 6 business acquisitions, and educated nearly 2,000 Veterans through events at 17 universities. Learn more at ownersinhonor.org.About Patriot MobilePatriot Mobile is America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, offering premium prioritized nationwide coverage on dependable 4G and 5G networks with exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has provided a values-driven alternative by supporting organizations that defend our God-given rights and freedoms. Learn more at patriotmobile.com or call 972-PATRIOT.

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