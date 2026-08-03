Crossroads Rebrands Back to Crossroads for Women After 52 Years of Specialized Addiction and Behavioral Health Treatment

Crossroads for Women

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossroads, a behavioral health and addiction treatment provider serving Maine women and families since 1974, has announced it is returning to its original name as Crossroads for Women. The name change reflects the organization's decision to focus exclusively on treating women, returning to the specialized mission on which it was founded over five decades ago and reaffirming its commitment to helping individuals and families lead healthy lives.

"Why are we rebranding our organization? Simply stated, we are a treatment center that has specialized in treating women for over 52 years," said Shannon Trainor, LCSW, CCS, Chief Executive Officer at Crossroads for Women. "This is our strength, our reputation, and our promise to the community."

A driving force behind Crossroads for Women's programs is its long-standing passion for helping women remember who they wanted to be. Substance use disorders can derail lives and cause people to lose sight of themselves and their goals. This nonprofit organization helps women find their way back to clarity, purpose, and goals as they pursue recovery from substance use and mental health disorders in a safe and respectful environment.

The organization's roots trace to 1974, when it opened in Windham as a safe place for women struggling with alcoholism to recover. Over the years, Crossroads for Women identified the specific needs of women in Maine and built programs around them. Its Children and Mothers Program (CAMP), launched in 1995, remains the only licensed, nationally accredited program in Maine offering on-site living arrangements and childcare, allowing pregnant women and mothers to attend counseling, support groups, and parenting classes during treatment.

The organization opened its first outpatient office in Portland in 1997, expanded to Scarborough in 2011, and opened its Back Cove Women's Residential Program in 2014. This primary residential treatment is the State’s only program to support women with both substance use and eating disorders. Today, Crossroads for Women is the only provider in the state of Maine to provide residential, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient services for adult women with eating disorders.

Because women often face different challenges than men in addiction, Crossroads for Women's gender-responsive model tailors treatment to those needs. Clients work through issues ranging from trauma, depression, and anxiety to PTSD, eating disorders, and other co-occurring mental health conditions, as these concerns directly affect substance use and recovery.

The organization treats substance use and mental health disorders simultaneously through dual diagnosis programs that combine addiction treatment, counseling, holistic therapy, and other activities for more comprehensive care. Their all-women setting allows clients to focus on the issues most prevalent in their lives and address them in the ways that work best for them, building trust and openness with peers who share similar experiences.

Crossroads for Women's staff bring a wide range of backgrounds, evidence-based and holistic treatment modalities, and a shared commitment to helping clients build the skills and knowledge needed for a healthier, sustainable recovery. The organization has been accredited by CARF (the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) since 2016 and is a member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers. It offers residential and outpatient levels of care, including Partial Hospitalization, Intensive Outpatient, and individual therapy, at three locations in Southern Maine.

For more information about Crossroads for Women, including program details, insurance verification, and admissions, visit crossroadsme.org or call 877.978.1667.

Contact Lesley A. Rawlings, Chief Marketing and Development Officer, lrawlings@crossroadsme.org, for additional information.

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