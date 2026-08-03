CCM Magazine Reveals Franni Cash as August 2026 Cover Artist Following Landmark Year of Cover Stories

Franni represents an exciting new chapter in Christian music, where authenticity is overarching message... and we're honored to share her incredibly story and amazing music.” — Logan Sekulow, Publisher and Co-Editor of CCM Magazine

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a remarkable first full year of reimagined cover stories featuring some of Christian music's biggest legends and brightest newcomers, CCM Magazine has revealed Franni Cash as the cover artist for its August 2026 issue.The Cover Story is a deeply personal feature that explores Cash's journey from chart-topping success to profound personal healing.Franni Cash is already a 2x Grammy-nominated artist and 3x Dove Award winner with her former band We The Kingdom, but it's time for her debut solo album, Here I Am, coming September 18.While the music marks the beginning of a new chapter, the CCM Magazine cover story goes far beyond the upcoming album. In an open and transparent interview, Cash opens up about faith, heartbreak, forgiveness, identity, and the unexpected freedom that has emerged from seasons of profound personal pain. It's a conversation filled with vulnerability, humor, and ultimately, hope.Amanda Sekulow, Co-Editor of CCM Magazine, said the experience of spending time with Cash left a lasting impression.Says Amanda: "Spending time with Franni reminded me that some of the most powerful stories are born from the deepest wounds. Her honesty, her faith, and these songs are going to resonate with people who have been waiting to hear someone put words to what they've lived."Logan Sekulow, Publisher and Co-Editor of CCM Magazine, believes Cash's story reflects an exciting moment for Christian music.Says Logan: "Franni represents an exciting new chapter in Christian music, where authenticity is overarching message. We believe this is the beginning of something truly special, and we're honored to share her incredibly story and amazing music."Cash shared her excitement about the feature after seeing the finished cover."I am on the COVER of CCM Magazine this month?! What an absolute honor!! I had the best time getting to know Amanda and Logan and sharing my story with them, now YOU."She also celebrated the role Christian music continues to play in people's lives."God is doing something incredible in and through Christian music and I truly love getting to be a part of it. Thank you to CCM Magazine for championing artists and giving space for Christian music to be featured, supported, and given a further reach."The August cover package continues CCM Magazine's renewed commitment to long-form storytelling, cinematic photography, exclusive performances, and in-depth conversations that allow readers to experience the heart behind today's most influential Christian artists.Readers can access the complete Franni Cash cover story, exclusive interview, and live performance videos beginning August 5th at www. CCMmagazine.com About CCM Magazine: With each new cover story, CCM Magazine continues its mission of honoring the artists who laid the groundwork for Contemporary Christian Music while shining a spotlight on the next generation carrying it forward. New content is released daily on the website and social media. Originally founded in 1978, CCM Magazine was the first publication to coin the phrase “CCM” for Contemporary Christian Music, covering the Jesus Music movement and the rise of artists who would go on to define a billion-dollar industry. Under new ownership by Logan and Amanda Sekulow as of August 2025, CCM is reimagined for the digital age, building an interactive network of stories, interviews, performances, podcasts, and exclusive content for today’s Christian music audience. For more information, visit CCMmagazine.com.Art Direction / Editor: Amanda SekulowProducer / Editor: Amanda SekulowCover Photo: Alicia St GelaisDirector of Photography / Video: Patrick JohnsonMusic Engineer: Mark Lee Townsend

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