BigHand Acquires Ayora to Accelerate AI Innovation in Legal Pricing

The acquisition combines AI innovation, trusted technology and unmatched expertise to help law firms improve profitability and commercial performance.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigHand today announced the acquisition of legal AI pricing specialist Ayora , marking the next phase in its AI strategy and reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future of legal pricing.Following the announcement of the strategic partnership between BigHand and Ayora last quarter, the response from customers and the wider legal market highlighted the growing demand for AI-powered pricing solutions. That momentum accelerated the decision for the two organizations to come together more formally, enabling faster innovation, deeper collaboration and greater value for customers.The acquisition brings Ayora's AI capabilities, data enrichment technology and experienced team into BigHand, with the first phase focused on integrating Ayora with BigHand Matter Pricing . Over time, AI capabilities will be introduced across BigHand's wider portfolio, including Resource Management and Business Intelligence. Additionally, Ayora's data enrichment layer transforms unstructured firm data into structured, contextual intelligence. This gives BigHand customers access to a trusted data foundation to deliver richer commercial insight, more powerful AI-driven capabilities and the intelligence firms need before the point of decision.For customers, the acquisition brings together some of the most advanced business-of-law AI solutions in the industry with BigHand's award-winning technology, providing access to a unique combination of expertise, innovation and AI-driven capabilities that deliver intelligence before the point of decision, helping firms make faster, more confident commercial decisions.Sam Toulson, Chief Executive Officer at BigHand, said:"This acquisition is about accelerating value for our customers. The response to our partnership demonstrated just how much demand there is for AI-powered pricing solutions that are built specifically for the legal industry.By bringing Ayora into BigHand, we're combining exceptional AI and pricing expertise with trusted technology to help law firms make smarter commercial decisions, improve profitability and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market."The acquisition strengthens BigHand's position in one of the fastest-evolving areas of legal technology, where firms are increasingly investing in pricing intelligence, profitability and AI to strengthen commercial performance.Customers will continue to benefit from the BigHand products they already trust while gaining access to AI-powered capabilities that enrich pricing and financial data, deliver deeper commercial insight and enable users to interact with information through agentic AI. Together, the combined solution will help pricing professionals make faster, more informed commercial decisions with greater confidence.Stefan Ciesla-Grain, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ayora, said:"From day one, our ambition has been to help law firms navigate the fast-evolving commercial landscape with deeper understanding of their matter economics and competitive position. Following our partnership announcement, it became clear that by joining forces with BigHand we will be able to accelerate that vision far faster than we could independently.By becoming part of a trusted legal technology business with the scale, customer relationships and expertise, we will speed up the deployment of our technology and reach more firms around the world. The entire Ayora team and I are incredibly excited to become BigHanders and begin this next chapter together. We have an incredible opportunity to shape the future of legal pricing and deliver even greater value for our customers."The acquisition was led by Rob Stote, Chief Product Officer at BigHand, who said:"AI has enormous potential to transform legal pricing, but success depends on combining agentic technology with high-quality data and deep pricing expertise. Ayora brings exceptional strengths in both.By combining Ayora's technology with BigHand Matter Pricing, we're creating intelligent experiences that move beyond reporting to deliver proactive recommendations, deeper commercial insight and better decision-making. This acquisition significantly accelerates our product roadmap and reinforces our commitment to delivering intelligence before the point of decision."The first integrated capabilities between BigHand Matter Pricing Cloud and Ayora are expected to be available later this year, enabling firms to combine matter budgeting with AI-driven data enrichment, insights and real-time financial intelligence.By bringing together two of the most respected names in legal pricing, BigHand is reinforcing its commitment to support the industry at a time when AI is increasingly giving raise to questions about its future commercial model. Together, BigHand and Ayora are setting a new standard for the market, combining trusted technology, AI innovation and unmatched pricing expertise to help law firms make smarter commercial decisions and unlock greater profitability.

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