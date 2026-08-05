Benefit Systems Inc. (BSI) and Planned Administrators, Inc. (PAI) Launch Harmony Health

A New Employer Health Benefits Ecosystem Designed to Deliver Simplicity and Savings

Employers have made it clear they need healthcare solutions that produce better financial results and are easier to manage.” — Lawrence Thompson

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benefit Systems Inc. (BSI) and Planned Administrators, Inc. (PAI) today announced a strategic partnership to launch Harmony Health, an innovative, employer-focused health benefits program that simplifies healthcare through a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions while helping employers reduce overall healthcare costs by at least 10%.Harmony Health is a comprehensive benefits program designed for employers seeking a more effective and affordable approach to managing employee healthcare. Built on actuarially verified savings through a local high-performance Tier 1 network, medical management, pharmacy management, care navigation, telehealth, and behavioral health, Harmony Health delivers a seamless experience for employers and their employees with an ecosystem of solutions that will drive down costs. Serving as the administrative backbone, PAI brings its 45 years of Third Party Administration history to the Harmony Health program.Harmony Health will initially launch in key markets across Texas, Colorado, Florida, and Tennessee, with plans for future expansion.A Better Way to Manage Healthcare BenefitsAs healthcare costs continue to rise, employers are searching for solutions that improve outcomes without sacrificing coverage or quality. Harmony Health brings together a carefully selected ecosystem of healthcare partners and services into a single coordinated offering, enabling employers to access high-quality care, innovative cost-management programs, and enhanced employee support through one trusted solution."Our partnership with BSI represents a significant step forward in helping employers take control of healthcare costs while improving the member experience," said George Stiles, PAI’s President and COO. "Harmony Health combines the best of administration, technology, provider access, and clinical support into a unified platform designed to deliver measurable value."Designed Around Employers and EmployeesHarmony Health integrates:• Third-party administration and claims management through PAI• High-performance provider network solutions• Advanced pharmacy benefit management• Telemedicine and virtual care services• Behavioral health support• Unique Musculoskeletal care programs• Utilization management and clinical review• Medical bill review and cost-containment services• Member advocacy and care navigation tools• Mobile and digital engagement platformsThe result is a connected healthcare ecosystem that helps employers improve healthcare affordability, enhance employee satisfaction, and simplify benefits administration through a single accountable structure."Employers have made it clear they need healthcare solutions that produce better financial results and are easier to manage," said Larry Thompson, BSI’s CEO. "Harmony Health was built to meet that need. By bringing together proven healthcare solutions under one umbrella, we're creating a program that delivers meaningful savings, improved access, and a better overall experience for employers and their employees."About Benefit Systems Inc. (BSI)Benefit Systems Inc. (BSI) specializes in developing and delivering innovative healthcare solutions that align employers, providers, and members around better outcomes, greater transparency, and long-term healthcare affordability.About Planned Administrators, Inc. (PAI)Planned Administrators, Inc. (PAI) is a leading third-party administrator providing innovative benefit administration, claims processing, customer service, reporting, and employer health plan solutions. PAI helps employers and brokers deliver high-quality benefits programs while improving operational efficiency and member experience.Media ContactsKristin ScottPlanned Administrators, Inc. (PAI)803-807-3166KScott@paisc.com

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