Rising Phoenix Adds Accelerated Resolution Therapy to Scottsdale Trauma Treatment

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many people carrying untreated trauma, the obstacle to getting help is not cost or access. It is the belief that treatment means describing the worst experience of their lives, in detail, out loud, to a stranger. That belief keeps people out of care for years.Rising Phoenix Wellness Services, a Joint Commission-accredited outpatient treatment center in North Scottsdale, has integrated Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) into the trauma treatment offered across its partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs. ART was built specifically to work without that requirement.The access problem in Arizona is not small. Federal HRSA data as of December 31, 2025 indicated the state was meeting roughly 10 percent of the mental health provider need inside its designated shortage areas, one of the lowest figures in the country.Trauma Processing Without the RetellingART was developed by clinician Laney Rosenzweig. It uses guided eye movements similar to those used in EMDR, combined with a technique called Voluntary Memory and Image Replacement, to reduce the emotional charge attached to a traumatic memory and replace the imagery associated with it.The client does not narrate the event. For people who have found that talking through trauma in detail leaves them worse rather than better, that difference is often what makes starting treatment possible at all.Research on ART has reported reductions in PTSD symptoms, intrusive memories, nightmares, and emotional reactivity, with outcomes comparable to EMDR and frequently reached in fewer sessions.Working With the Body, Not Just the StoryART is used alongside Somatic Experiencing (SE), developed by Dr. Peter Levine, which treats trauma as a physiological state rather than a narrative.The premise is that when the body's survival response is interrupted and never fully discharged, the nervous system stays braced. Anxiety, dissociation, and chronic stress can persist long after the threat itself has passed. SE guides clients to track internal physical sensations so those interrupted responses can complete.Clinicians commonly reach for SE with clients whose symptoms present more physically than cognitively, or who have not responded fully to talk-based therapy.One Toolkit, Not One ProtocolART and SE sit inside a broader set of modalities at Rising Phoenix that includes cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, compassion-focused therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, motivational interviewing, medication-assisted recovery, equine-assisted therapy, yoga-integrated CBT, art therapy, mindfulness practice, and family therapy.Selection is individual. Each client's primary therapist determines which approaches are most likely to work based on clinical assessment, diagnosis, and the client's own preference. Nobody is moved through a fixed curriculum because it is what the program happens to run.Levels of Care Rising Phoenix operates a partial hospitalization program , an intensive outpatient program, and a standard outpatient program, along with specialized groups and couples and marriage therapy. Clients step down through levels as they stabilize rather than finishing one program and being left to find the next thing on their own.The center treats substance use disorders, mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and personality disorders, and co-occurring disorders where both are present.Coverage and LocationRising Phoenix is in-network with most major commercial plans, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Humana, GEHA, Beacon, Multiplan, and ComPsych. The center does not accept Medicaid. The admissions team handles insurance verification and can be reached 24 hours a day for a confidential assessment.The center is located at 21803 N Scottsdale Rd, Bldg A, Unit 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85255. Information on the full range of clinical approaches is available at risingphoenixaz.com.About Rising Phoenix Wellness ServicesRising Phoenix Wellness Services is an Arizona-licensed, Joint Commission-accredited outpatient treatment provider in North Scottsdale. Founded in 2018 by Erin Stanfield, the center offers a full continuum of outpatient care for adults and young adults living with mental health conditions, substance use disorders, and co-occurring disorders. Its care model blends mind, body, and spirit, combining evidence-based psychotherapy and psychiatric care with nutrition, movement, yoga, and mindfulness programming. Rising Phoenix maintains specialized cohorts for young adults and working professionals. For more information, visit risingphoenixaz.com or call (480) 589-0895.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.