Dr. Rashad Richey Signs National Syndication Deal with MSN and JaroGO

Dr. Rashad Richey's Indisputable expands to MSN and JaroGO, bringing award-winning independent news to millions of new viewers.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy-nominated broadcaster, author, professor, and political commentator Dr. Rashad Richey is expanding the reach of his acclaimed news program, Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey, through a new national syndication agreement with MSN and JaroGO. The partnership significantly broadens the program's distribution beyond its current home on the TYT Network, delivering its fact-based news coverage, commentary, and analysis to millions of additional viewers.

With MSN serving more than 700 million active users and reaching over one billion Windows devices worldwide, the agreement provides a major platform for Indisputable to expand its audience. The show has earned recognition as one of the nation's fastest-growing independent news programs with 3.2 million followers, featuring investigative reporting, exclusive interviews, and thoughtful political debate.

One of the program's signature features, The Bullpen, brings together opposing viewpoints for respectful yet rigorous discussions on today's most important policy and political issues, reinforcing the show's commitment to informed public dialogue.

Dr. Rashad Richey

"I'm thankful and grateful to have the greatest audience and production team on the planet. The news we cover not only brings awareness—it brings change. Uncompromised truth-telling is what we're about."

Dr. Richey added that the partnership with MSN and JaroGO represents an important milestone in expanding the show's mission of delivering independent journalism that challenges misinformation, amplifies underrepresented voices, and reaches broader audiences while continuing to serve its loyal community across all platforms.

Wayne Overstreet, Co-Founder of JaroGO

"Bringing Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey to MSN through our JaroGO expansion model is a defining moment for our multi-platform company and for the future of independent media. Dr. Richey is one of today's most influential voices in news, and we're proud to partner on a show that will not only inform but inspire. This is more than a launch—it's history in the making."

About Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey

Founded in 2002, TYT Network has established a dominant presence online as a reliable and trustworthy news destination. As the #1 most engaged news and politics network with a growing 31 million followers, 33 billion lifetime views, the award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 250 million views a month.

The program has since been recognized by the Hicks Evaluation Group as America's Fastest-Growing Television News Show and has received numerous honors for audience growth, digital engagement, and social impact. Its accolades include a Black Podcasting Award for Best News & Politics, a Shorty Awards Audience Honor in Social Activism, and the 5th Estate New Media Award presented at the Multicultural Media & Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Richey has also received the Global Icon Award from Black Media Honors, the White House Volunteer Services Award, a Congressional Proclamation from Congressman Hank Johnson, and induction into both the National Black Radio Hall of Fame and the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame. In Atlanta, he has been recognized as Best Talk Radio Personality, Most Trusted Voice, Best TV Anchor, and Best Radio Personality, while also being named to Atlanta Magazine's 2026 Atlanta 500 list of the city's most influential leaders. Today, Indisputable ranks among the top 1% of podcasts globally, has surpassed one billion lifetime YouTube views, and continues to reach millions of viewers daily. Dr. Richey is also an active professor and researcher who completed his doctoral studies at Clark Atlanta University.



About JaroGO

JaroGO is a next-generation streaming and digital media platform offering live news, independent films, original programming, live streaming, on-demand content, and interactive audience experiences. Built to empower creators while connecting directly with viewers, the platform combines innovative technology with diverse storytelling to redefine content distribution in the digital era. Founded by Wayne Overstreet, Richard DeVaughn, and Len Gibson, JaroGO continues to expand opportunities for independent voices across media and entertainment.

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