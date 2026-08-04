New RI Net Metering Initiative Delivers Energy Savings for Manufacturers While Strengthening Local Renewable Hydropower

Freedom Energy, Riparian Strategies & Thundermist connect local hydro with commercial users to reduce costs and preserve RI's clean energy infrastructure.

This partnership demonstrates how Rhode Island’s existing renewable assets can remain economically viable while helping local manufacturers lower operating costs.” — Jon Petrillo, President of Riparian Strategies

WOONSOCKET, RI, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Energy Logistics , in partnership with Riparian Strategies and Thundermist Hydropower, has launched a Rhode Island net metering initiative that connects locally generated hydroelectric power with Rhode Island manufacturers and commercial energy users. This innovative collaboration will provide long-term savings for participating businesses while strengthening the economic sustainability of one of Rhode Island's renewable energy assets.The initiative was spearheaded by Riparian Strategies, who brought together Freedom Energy Logistics and Thundermist Hydropower to develop a strategy that optimizes the value of the hydro facility's renewable energy production through Rhode Island's net metering program. As part of the program, participating Rhode Island manufacturers and commercial customers receive net metering credits generated by Thundermist Hydropower, which are applied directly to their Rhode Island Energy electric bills. In return, participating off-takers receive guaranteed savings throughout the duration of their agreements, providing predictable reductions in energy costs without requiring capital investment or operational changes.“Most renewable asset owners are focused on operating their facilities, not managing billing, compliance, and customer service,” said Bart Fromuth, CEO of Freedom Energy Logistics. “Freedom provides a turnkey platform that manages off-taker sourcing, billing administration, credit allocations, and regulatory compliance. This allows hydro operators like Thundermist to focus on producing clean, renewable energy while we help maximize the market value of that generation.”Beyond sourcing qualified off-takers, Freedom Energy delivers a comprehensive turnkey solution for renewable energy asset owners participating in Rhode Island's net metering program. Freedom manages customer enrollment, credit allocation, billing administration, reporting, contract management, and ongoing regulatory compliance, allowing generation owners to focus on operating and maintaining their facilities while Freedom handles the commercial and administrative functions required to maximize program value.“This partnership demonstrates how Rhode Island’s existing renewable assets can remain economically viable while helping local manufacturers lower operating costs,” said Jon Petrillo, President of Riparian Strategies. “By pairing reliable hydroelectric generation with Freedom Energy’s market expertise and administrative platform, we’ve created a sustainable model that benefits the generator, the customer, and Rhode Island’s clean energy economy.”The project highlights how existing renewable generation assets can continue delivering value to local communities long after construction. Rather than relying solely on new generation development, the partnership helps preserve and strengthen Rhode Island's existing renewable infrastructure while providing measurable economic benefits to local employers.For Thundermist Hydropower, the arrangement provides a stable, predictable revenue stream from the facility’s renewable generation. This revenue certainty supports ongoing operations, maintenance, and future investment, helping ensure this important hydroelectric asset remains a productive part of Rhode Island’s generation fleet for years to come.By aligning local renewable generation with the energy needs of Rhode Island manufacturers and commercial customers, the program creates benefits on both sides of the transaction. Off-takers receive guaranteed savings on their electric bills, while the hydro facility secures stable around-the-clock revenues that support the continued operation of a local source of renewable energy.The partnership serves as a model for how renewable energy asset owners, energy advisors, and commercial energy users can work together to preserve existing clean energy resources, promote economic competitiveness, and strengthen Rhode Island's energy infrastructure.About Freedom Energy LogisticsFreedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory firm focused on making energy more predictable and easier to manage for businesses, municipalities, and organizations throughout the United States. Founded in 2006, Freedom’s team of experts has a proven track record of delivering comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions that deliver results for commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. Based in Auburn, NH, with a satellite office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy is a private, award-winning company with a growing team that serves the diverse needs of our clients. For more information, visit www.felpower.com or follow us on LinkedIn.About Riparian StrategiesRiparian Strategies works with renewable energy developers, asset owners, and energy market participants to identify opportunities that create long-term value while supporting the growth of clean energy resources. For more information, visit https://riparianstrategies.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.