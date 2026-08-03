Smith Surpasses Its Previous Record-High Annual Revenue With Its Customer-First Approach

The company continues to offer innovative supply chain solutions aimed at solving its customers’ procurement needs amid the ongoing memory shortage

Smith continues to build upon the immense success of recent years as we find new and innovative ways to keep our customers’ supply chains flowing.” — Lee Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces it has surpassed its previous record for annual revenue, finishing the first half of 2026 at USD $6 billion. This six-month total represents a jump of more than 25 percent over its previous yearly high, which was set in 2022.As the AI and data center boom continues to shape both the present and future of the semiconductor industry, Smith’s team of trading experts has worked closely with the company’s customers to help them navigate the everchanging market, continually finding new and better ways to secure critical inventory and hard-to-find parts “The entire industry has been rapidly adapting to the changes we have seen over the last six months,” said Bob Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director at Smith. “Our broad global reach, insightful market data, and rigorous quality standards help our customers remain agile in this turbulent demand cycle and provide a dynamic framework for addressing their unique needs.”With the memory shortage expected to last into 2027 and beyond, Smith continues to ramp up its efforts to alleviate the manufacturing bottlenecks and inventory concerns of its customers. The company has opened new offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Albany, New York; and Tampa, Florida; and increased its workforce by approximately 20 percent, adding key resources in fast-growing areas. It is also in the process of expanding its operational space by more than 100,000 square feet to further support its customers’ logistical needs.“Smith continues to build upon the immense success of recent years as we find new and innovative ways to keep our customers’ supply chains flowing,” said Lee Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director at Smith. “Our teams around the world have done an exceptional job of being proactive and solution-oriented to mitigate these shortages’ impacts on our customers.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.4 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks ninth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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