MiLEAP Summarily Suspends a Family Child Care Home License in Ottawa County

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP), Child Care Licensing Bureau (CCLB), has summarily suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the family child care home license of Stephanie Williams, located at 2632 Juniper Avenue in Holland.

The complaint investigation that concluded on July 30, 2026, found violations of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative rules, including but not limited to the following:

Failure to provide appropriate care and supervision of children at all times

Failure to ensure that all personnel are conducive to the welfare of children

Failure to maintain the outdoor play area in a clean, safe, and hazard-free condition

Effective 6 p.m., July 30, 2026, the summary suspension order and notice of intent to revoke prohibits Williams from operating a family child care home at 2632 Juniper Avenue in Holland, or at any other address or location. Accordingly, Williams may not accept children for care after that date and time. The order also requires the licensee to inform all parents of children in her care that the license has been suspended and that she can no longer provide child care.

It was critical to take emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of the children at this family child care home.

To learn more about child care licensing and regulations, or how to file a complaint, please visit www.Michigan.gov/MiLEAP.

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About MiLEAP:



Established by Governor Whitmer in 2023, MiLEAP’s mission is to improve outcomes from birth to postsecondary so anyone can ‘make it in Michigan’ with a solid education and a path to a good-paying job. To learn more about MiLEAP, go to Michigan.gov/MiLEAP.