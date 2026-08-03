Endries International Appoints Wally Tappe as Vice President of Sales

Wally Tappe - Endries VP of Sales

As we continue to evolve our sales organization and expand our market reach, Wally is the right leader to help us get there.” — Dan Crociata

BRILLION, WI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Endries International, Inc. today announced the appointment of Wally Tappe as Vice President of Sales, strengthening the company's commercial leadership as it continues to scale its go-to-market capabilities.Tappe brings more than two decades of sales leadership experience in distribution and B2B channels, with a track record of scaling sales teams, delivering measurable results and guiding businesses through change. He joins Endries from The Home Depot's wholesale division, where he led the Texas market and expanded the outside sales force while establishing core wholesale capabilities, including sales activity standards, quoting processes and market execution.Before joining The Home Depot, Tappe served as Director of Sales at HD Supply, leading a multistate team. He played a central role in post-acquisition integration following The Home Depot's purchase of HD Supply, including territory redesign, compensation restructuring and organizational alignment. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade at Fastenal, advancing to District Manager while building deep distribution experience.Tappe holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in business management, both from Texas A&M University-Commerce.“Wally has spent his career growing distribution businesses and building the kind of teams that win. He knows how to drive accountability, develop talent and execute in complex commercial environments. As we continue to evolve our sales organization and expand our market reach, Wally is the right leader to help us get there,” said Dan Crociata, President and CEO of Endries International.Tappe will lead Endries' sales organization with a focus on accelerating performance, strengthening customer relationships, sharpening execution and developing talent. His appointment is part of Endries' broader transformation as the company deepens its position as a trusted supply chain partner for manufacturers across North America.“What attracted me to Endries is its strong culture, exceptional people and unwavering commitment to its customers. Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about building high-performing teams, developing leaders and creating commercial strategies that drive sustainable growth. I’m excited to partner with this talented organization as we continue building on Endries’ strong foundation,” said Wally Tappe, Vice President of Sales at Endries International.About Endries International, Inc.Endries International is a leading distributor of fasteners and Class C components, providing supply chain solutions to manufacturers across North America. Headquartered in Brillion, Wis., Endries serves customers across a broad range of industrial end markets with a focus on reducing complexity, improving efficiency and delivering measurable value at the point of production.

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