Miebach Named One of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners

Annual recognition honors solution providers nominated by customers for outstanding service and measurable business impact

Being recognized as one of SupplyChainBrain’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners over multiple years is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences of the clients we serve.” — Christine Barnhart, Head of Industry Engagement & Alliances at Miebach.

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miebach, a global supply chain consulting and engineering firm, today announced it has been named one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 2026.

The annual list recognizes solution providers nominated by supply chain professionals for delivering exceptional service and measurable results. Companies are selected based on customer nominations submitted during a six-month online survey evaluating providers that have made a significant impact on operational efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.

"For 24 consecutive years, SupplyChainBrain has published its list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners, recognizing companies whose customers identify them as trusted providers of outstanding solutions and services," said Brad Berger, publisher of SupplyChainBrain. "This year's nominees represented a highly competitive field from across the supply chain industry, and Miebach should be proud to be recognized among the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners."

The recognition reflects Miebach's work helping organizations address complex supply chain challenges through strategy, engineering and digital transformation initiatives across manufacturing, warehousing, transportation and end-to-end planning.

“Being recognized as one of SupplyChainBrain’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners over multiple years is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences of the clients we serve and the strength of the partnerships that help make our work possible,” said Christine Barnhart, Head of Industry Engagement & Alliances at Miebach. “The most successful transformations are built through collaboration - combining our clients’ knowledge of their businesses with Miebach’s supply chain expertise and the capabilities of trusted technology and delivery partners. This recognition is a testament to the commitment of our teams, the confidence our clients place in us, and the partner ecosystem that helps us deliver solutions that perform in the real world.”

The complete list of the 2026 100 Great Supply Chain Partners appears in the current issue of SupplyChainBrain and online at SupplyChainBrain.com.

About Miebach

Miebach is a global supply chain consulting and engineering firm focused exclusively on end-to-end supply chain performance. The company helps market-leading organizations improve service, optimize working capital, and strengthen resilience by aligning supply chain strategy, planning, and operations to measurable business outcomes.

Across network design, end-to-end planning transformation, and the optimization of manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution operations, Miebach advises clients throughout the supply chain — strengthening decisions with deep industry expertise, advanced analytics, simulation, and intelligence.

Founded in 1973 and operating across four continents, Miebach combines analytical rigor with real-world supply chain engineering experience. As an independent and vendor-agnostic advisor, the firm designs solutions aligned to each client's strategy, operating model, and technology landscape.

For more information, visit www.miebach.com.

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