Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health Launches Court Based Mental Health Navigator Program

Published: 03 August 2026

The program aims to improve outcomes for individuals, enhance public safety, and reduce unnecessary incarceration and repeat involvement with the justice system.

The Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health is launching a new court based mental health Navigator Program. The Court-Based Mental Health Navigator Program will connect people with mental illness who are involved in the criminal justice system to treatment and support services while their cases are pending. By helping participants access care, housing, and other resources, the program aims to improve outcomes for individuals, enhance public safety, and reduce unnecessary incarceration and repeat involvement with the justice system.

Participating communities include:

Cortlandt

Dobbs Ferry

Hastings-on-Hudson

Mount Kisco

Mount Pleasant

North Castle

Ossining

Peekskill

Tarrytown

Yorktown

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Once again, Westchester County is leading the way in finding opportunities to help those in need. Navigating the criminal justice system can be difficult and especially for those with mental health or substance use issues. When the courts make referrals to our DCMH professionals it will undoubtedly improve legal outcomes of pending criminal cases by helping to ensure court attendance, adherence to conditions for pretrial and probation and reduce recidivism. Reducing the times someone in engaged in the criminal justice system by finding them the real help that they need is a win for everyone.”

Department of Community Mental Health Commissioner Michael Orth said: “I want to thank County Executive Ken Jenkins for his support of this program but also for his commitment to encouraging us to find new ways to help the people of Westchester. I also want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her commitment to providing funding for new programs in the mental health and substance use arenas. Very often people with mental health issues find themselves in the criminal justice system because they find difficulty in getting employment, housing and support for their treatment. This program will help to connect the supports that they will need to be on a path to success.”

Department of Community Mental Health Deputy Commissioner Joseph Glazer said: “When we find new ways to engage with individuals early in the process the outcomes are significantly better. This program goes beyond just short-term intervention as our navigators will be able to link people to longer term community-based resources. By connecting individuals to services, we improve public safety by reducing the cycles of incarceration and reduce jail time all while finding the treatment that is needed to avoid the criminal justice system in the future. A lack of housing and transportation, while facing the stigmas of mental health challenges are all hindrances to success and by assisting in navigating the system we can bridge the gap between criminal justice and community services.”

Department of Community Mental Health Program Director Michelle Hart said: “I am pleased that we have been able to expand the number of experienced staff with the addition of the Navigator Program, who are in the courts helping people. We have developed a real partnership with the courts and judges who understand that long incarceration is not always the best solution to help put people on a path to success. Connecting to services helps to avoid repeated court appearances and improves overall well-being.”

To be eligible for the program one must be facing misdemeanor or felony charges and diagnosed with serious mental illness (SMI). The court can make a referral for service or defendants can make their own request for assistance. Participation in the program is voluntary.