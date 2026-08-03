Children’s Harbor Appoints Melida Akiti to Board of Directors

Melida Akiti, Children's Harbor Board of Directors

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Harbor, a nationally accredited nonprofit organization with a mission to help strengthen families while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care, welcomes Melida Akiti to its Board of Directors. With more than 30 years of experience leading healthcare organizations and improving access to care across South Florida, serving as the Corporate Transformation Executive for Broward Health, Akiti brings a deep commitment to serving children, families, and vulnerable communities that will help advance Children’s Harbor’s mission.

Throughout her accomplished career, Akiti has been recognized for transforming healthcare delivery through strategic leadership, operational innovation, and a dedication to improving outcomes for underserved communities, specifically through her most recent initiative, Better Together, a collaboration between Broward Health, Memorial Healthcare System, and community partners that is addressing primary and maternal care health disparities and food insecurity. Her extensive experience leading large healthcare organizations, developing patient-centered care models, fostering partnerships, and advancing community health initiatives provides valuable expertise that will strengthen Children’s Harbor’s Board as the nonprofit continues to expand its impact across South Florida.

“In my career, I have focused on serving individuals and families facing some of life’s greatest challenges, and I believe every child deserves the opportunity to grow up feeling safe and supported,” said Akiti. “Children’s Harbor’s mission to help youth heal from trauma while strengthening families aligns closely with my own passion for creating healthier, stronger communities. I am honored to join the Board and support this important mission.”

A licensed clinical social worker with master’s degrees in social work and psychology, Akiti has spent more than three decades serving South Florida through executive leadership roles within some of the region’s largest healthcare systems. In addition to her professional accomplishments, she has remained engaged in community service, serving in leadership positions with organizations including the Health Foundation of South Florida, ChildNet Broward and Palm Beach County, Hispanic Unity, and the Broward Coalition for the Homeless.

Currently, Akiti serves as the Corporate Transformation Executive for Broward Health, where she oversees Broward HealthPoint, Broward Health’s Urgent Care, and Care Coordination while leading initiatives to strengthen ambulatory care infrastructure and improve access to quality healthcare. Previously, she served as Vice President of Ambulatory and Community Relations at Memorial Healthcare System, where she led primary care operations, urgent care development, physician recruitment, care coordination, and value-based care initiatives. Her leadership has consistently focused on expanding access to care, improving quality outcomes, and building innovative programs that address the needs of vulnerable populations.

“We are honored to welcome Melida Akiti to Children’s Harbor’s Board of Directors,” said Tiffani Dhooge, President & CEO of Children’s Harbor. “Melida’s leadership, community involvement, and extensive experience improving the lives of individuals and families make her an outstanding addition to our Board. We look forward to the insight and expertise she will bring as we continue creating brighter futures for the youth and families we serve.”

Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization based in South Florida, dedicated to strengthening families in crisis and supporting teens in foster care. The nonprofit provides safe residential housing, specialized trauma care, life skills education, and comprehensive support for teens, their younger siblings, and teen mothers affected by the trauma of abuse. Melida’s appointment to the Board of Directors further strengthens the organization’s leadership as it continues expanding programs and deepening its impact throughout the community.

To learn more about Children’s Harbor and how you can get involved or support its mission, please visit www.childrensharbor.org or call (954) 252-3072.

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About Children’s Harbor



Established in 1996, Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated and productive adults.



With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for and that cycles can be broken, Children’s Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Additionally, Brown’s Harbor is a supportive housing community dedicated to serving young adults, aged 18-23, who have aged out of the foster care system. These young adults are provided with affordable housing and the wrap-around support and independent living programs necessary to help them overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood.



To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference we are making in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.org.



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